How to watch today's Japan Women vs Nigeria Women Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Japan Women and Nigeria Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Japan Women and Nigeria Women will be fighting for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-finals when they clash at Stade de Beaujoire on Wednesday.

Japan are second in Group C thanks to a 2-1 win over Brazil in the second round, while Nigeria are bottom of the cluster following back-to-back defeats.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Japan Women vs Nigeria Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: Stade de Beaujoire

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between Japan Women and Nigeria Women will be played at Stade de Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

It will kick off at 4 pm BST on Wednesday, July 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Japan Women vs Nigeria Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Japan Women and Nigeria Women will be available to watch and stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Japan Women team news

Defender Risa Shimizu remains sidelined with a knee injury that she sustained in the opening game against Spain.

Momoko Tanikawa is likely to be involved in the attack, with West Ham’s Riko Ueki also pushing for a start on Wednesday.

Japan Women possible XI: Yamashita; Moriya, Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami, Koga; Hasegawa, Nagano, Tanikawa; Ueki, Tanaka

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yamashita, Hirao Defenders: Minami, Kumagai, Takahashi, Koga, Kitagawa Midfielders: Hasegawa, Miyazawa, Seike, Nagano, Tanikawa, Fujino, Hayashi Forwards: Ueki, Tanaka, Hamano

Nigeria Women team news

Nigeria boss Randy Waldrum is expected to field the same back four of Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin and Chidinma Okeke in from of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Esther Okoronkwo should lead the line.

Nigeria Women possible XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Okeke; Ucheibe, Abiodun; T Payne, Oshoala, Ajibade; Okoronkwo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oluehi, Nnadozie Defenders: Alozie, Ohale, N. Payne, Okeke, Demehin Midfielders: T. Payne, Ucheibe, Echegini, Abiodun, Ajibade Forwards: Okoronkwo, Oshoala, Macleans, Kanu, Ihezuo, Onumonu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Japan Women and Nigeria Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 6, 2022 Japan 2-0 Nigeria Friendlies Women September 26, 2013 Japan 2-0 Nigeria Friendlies Women September 22, 2013 Japan 2-0 Nigeria Friendlies Women August 14, 2008 Japan 0-1 Nigeria Olympics Women

