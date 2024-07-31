How to watch today's Japan Women vs Nigeria Women Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Both Japan Women and Nigeria Women will be fighting for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-finals when they clash at Stade de Beaujoire on Wednesday.
Japan are second in Group C thanks to a 2-1 win over Brazil in the second round, while Nigeria are bottom of the cluster following back-to-back defeats.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Japan Women vs Nigeria Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stade de Beaujoire
The 2024 Summer Olympics match between Japan Women and Nigeria Women will be played at Stade de Beaujoire in Nantes, France.
It will kick off at 4 pm BST on Wednesday, July 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Japan Women vs Nigeria Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Japan Women and Nigeria Women will be available to watch and stream online live through discovery+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Japan Women team news
Defender Risa Shimizu remains sidelined with a knee injury that she sustained in the opening game against Spain.
Momoko Tanikawa is likely to be involved in the attack, with West Ham’s Riko Ueki also pushing for a start on Wednesday.
Japan Women possible XI: Yamashita; Moriya, Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami, Koga; Hasegawa, Nagano, Tanikawa; Ueki, Tanaka
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Yamashita, Hirao
|Defenders:
|Minami, Kumagai, Takahashi, Koga, Kitagawa
|Midfielders:
|Hasegawa, Miyazawa, Seike, Nagano, Tanikawa, Fujino, Hayashi
|Forwards:
|Ueki, Tanaka, Hamano
Nigeria Women team news
Nigeria boss Randy Waldrum is expected to field the same back four of Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin and Chidinma Okeke in from of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Esther Okoronkwo should lead the line.
Nigeria Women possible XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Okeke; Ucheibe, Abiodun; T Payne, Oshoala, Ajibade; Okoronkwo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oluehi, Nnadozie
|Defenders:
|Alozie, Ohale, N. Payne, Okeke, Demehin
|Midfielders:
|T. Payne, Ucheibe, Echegini, Abiodun, Ajibade
|Forwards:
|Okoronkwo, Oshoala, Macleans, Kanu, Ihezuo, Onumonu
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Japan Women and Nigeria Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 6, 2022
|Japan 2-0 Nigeria
|Friendlies Women
|September 26, 2013
|Japan 2-0 Nigeria
|Friendlies Women
|September 22, 2013
|Japan 2-0 Nigeria
|Friendlies Women
|August 14, 2008
|Japan 0-1 Nigeria
|Olympics Women