Japan vs Vietnam: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Japan and Vietnam, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan will begin their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign with a group-stage game against Vietnam at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday. They are part of Group D which also has Indonesia and Iraq.

Being the top-ranked team in the competition, Japan boasts a squad consisting of players from some of Europe's top leagues and are widely expected to secure a record fifth trophy. Having won their last nine games in a row, the Samurai Blues are one of the teams to beat in this competition.

Vietnam are currently second in their group for the World Cup qualifiers and have managed just one win out of their last six games including friendlies. They will find it hard to stop Japan's talented attack and will be hoping to deliver their best against one of the top teams in the competition. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Japan vs Vietnam kick-off time

Date: January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.30 am GMT Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, with kick-off at 11.30 am GMT on January 14 for fans in the UK.

How to watch Japan vs Vietnam online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Japan team news

Despite an injury, Brighton midfielder Kaoru Mitoma has been included in the squad. Japan remain optimistic about his potential return to fitness during the tournament.

The competition for spots in Japan's team is evident and it will be interesting to see the team's first lineup of the tournament.

Japan predicted XI: Maekawa; Tomiyasu, Machida, Sugawara, H Ito; Endo, Morita, J Ito, Kubo, Asano; Ueda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daiya Maekawa, Zion Suzuki, Taishi Brandon Nozawa Defenders: Shogo Taniguchi, Kou Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Yuta Nakayama, Koki Machida, Seiya Maikuma, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito, Yukinari Sugawara Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Kaoru Mitoma, Daizen Maeda, Forwards: Reo Hatate, Ritsu Doan, Ayase Ueda, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Takefusa Kubo, Mao Hosoya

Vietnam team news

Vietnam faced an injury crisis leading up to the competition, with Que Ngoc Hai, Nguyen Tien Linh, Dang Van Lam, Nguyen Thanh Chung, and Hoang Van Toan all withdrawing from the squad in recent weeks.

Although Nguyen Hoang Duc made the 26-man squad for The Golden Star Warriors, he is still recovering from an ankle injury and has been confirmed as a definite absentee for the opening match.

Vietnam predicted XI: Trieu; Thanh, Binh, Phan, Anh; Trong, Thanh, Nguyen, Toan; Linh, Pham.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nguyen Filip, Nguyen Dinh Trieu, Nguyen Van Viet Defenders: Do Duy Manh, Vo Minh Trong, Ho Tan Tai, Giap Tuan Duong, Nguyen Thanh Binh, Pham Xuan Manh, Phan Tuan Tai, Vu Van Thanh, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Khuat Van Khang Midfielders: Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Truong Tien Anh, Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Thai Son, Nguyen Hai Long, Nguyen Quang Hai, Le Pham Thanh Long, Trieu Viet Hung Forwards: Nguyen Van Toan, Pham Tuan Hai, Nguyen Dinh Bac, Nguyen Van Tung

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 29, 2022 Japan 1 - 1 Vietnam World Cup qualifiers November 11, 2021 Vietnam 0 - 1 Japan World Cup qualifiers January 24, 2019 Vietnam 0 - 1 Japan Asian Cup October 7, 2011 Japan 1 - 0 Vietnam Friendly July 16, 2007 Vietnam 1 - 4 Japan Asian Cup

