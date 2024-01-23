This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Japan vs Indonesia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Asian Cup
team-logo
team-logo
WATCH ON TRILLER TV
Wataru-Endo(C)Getty Images
Asian CupJapanIndonesiaJapan vs Indonesia

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Japan and Indonesia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A direct spot in the 2023 Asian Cup round of 16 stage is up for grabs when Japan and Indonesia clash in their final Group D game at Al-Thumama Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides are on three points after two games but after contrasting results in their previous outing, as the Blue Samurai faced a 2-1 loss to Iraq, and Indonesia defeated Vietnam 1-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Japan vs Indonesia kick-off time & stadium

Date:January 24, 2024
Kick-off time:11:30 am GMT
Venue:Al-Thumama Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Japan and Indonesia will be played at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 11:30 am GMT on Wednesday, January 24, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Japan vs Indonesia online - TV channels & live streams

TrillerTVWatch here

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Japan team news

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma remains a huge doubt after missing both games so far due to an ankle injury.

Takefusa Kubo is likely to continue through the middle, ahead of Keito Nakamura, while goalkeeper Zion Suzuki may lose his place to Daiya Maekawa for the crucial tie.

With Ayase Ueda upfront, Liverpool's Wataru Endo has been instrumental in Japan's attack.

Japan possible XI: Maekawa; Sugawara, Itakura, Tomiyasu, H. Ito; Endo, Hatate; J. Ito, Kubo, Minamino; Ueda

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maekawa, Nozawa, Suzuki
Defenders:Sugawara, Taniguchi, Itakura, Machida, Maikuma, Nakayama, H. Ito, Tomiyasu, Watanabe
Midfielders:Morita, Endo, Mitoma, Minamino, Doan, Nakamura, J. Ito, Hatate, Kubo, Sano
Forwards:Ueda, Hosoya, Asano, Maeda

Indonesia team news

The defensive duo of Rizky Ridho and Jordi Amat suffered minor knocks in the Vietnam win, as Wahyu Prasetyo could be introduced in the back-five.

With skipper Asnawi Mangkualam expected to shake off his niggle after bagging the winner the last time out, goalkeeper Ernando Ari will look to record another clean sheet in the tournament.

Indonesia possible XI: Ari; Mangkualam, Walsh, Prasetyo, Hubner, Arhan; Sayuri, Jenner, Ferdinan, Sulaeman; Struick

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Riyandi, Ari, Argawinata
Defenders:Baggott, Amat, Ridho, Walsh, Arhan, Febriansah, Mangkualam, Prasetyo, Pattynama, Hubner
Midfielders:Sayuri, Ferdinan, Sulaeman, Maulana, Kambuaya, Alis, Klok, Jenner
Forwards:Drajad, Struick, Caraka, Sananta, Sulistyawan

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Japan and Indonesia face each other across all competitions.

Useful links

Advertisement