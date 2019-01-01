James tipped to be 'exciting' addition for Man Utd as Giggs welcomes £15m transfer

The Welsh winger is closing in on a move to Old Trafford and boasts the support of a Red Devils legend, who is also his international manager

Daniel James will be an “exciting” addition for , says Ryan Giggs, with the 21-year-old closing in on a £15 million ($19m) move to Old Trafford.

Goal has revealed that the Swansea winger has undergone a medical with the Red Devils.

He is now waiting on official confirmation of a deal after heading out of Manchester to link up with the national squad.

James will be working under United legend Giggs while on qualifying duty, with a former wide man tipping him to make an eye-catching impact at a Premier League giant.

"He's assured me that he's ready to play but we'll have to see how we go," Giggs told reporters on welcoming James back for fixtures against and Hungary.

"You have to be flexible because you don't want things weighing on players' minds, so if you can get it sorted it's better for us and for the player as well.

"If it happens, United are getting an exciting player that I know Man United fans will get behind and enjoy watching him.

"It's fantastic for everyone - for Dan, for Manchester United and a good deal for as well."

James has seen a proposed switch to United and his involvement in recent Wales meetups delayed due to the passing of his father, Kevan.

Compassionate leave saw him miss a training camp in , while a medical with the Red Devils meant he was absent from a light session on Thursday.

Giggs believes the youngster will slip seamlessly back into the fold, with his side preparing to face 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on Saturday:

"He's fine, he's trained well. Obviously, after the terrible news, we had to be flexible and everything was on the table," said Giggs.

"I spoke to him numerous times over the last 10 days or so. He didn't come to Portugal but met up with us to train in Wrexham. He went home on Thursday but he's fine, he's in a good place.

"He's a level-headed lad. A lot has gone on over the last 10 days but he's been fine around the group so we'll just have to see whether he starts. But football-wise, he's trained well and I'm really happy."

James opened his goal account for Wales in their first qualification fixture, with the only effort of the game recorded during a meeting with Slovakia in March.