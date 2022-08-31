James Rodriguez: I'd take pay cut to join Cavani at Valencia

James Rodriguez has revealed that he would jump at the chance to join Valencia, especially after Edinson Cavani's arrival.

  • Currently playing for Al-Rayyan in Qatar
  • Valencia need to replace Soler
  • Rodriguez has offered himself

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star is keen to return to Europe after a season in the Middle East with Al-Rayyan. In the knowledge that Valencia need to bring in reinforcements to account for the departure of PSG-bound Carlos Soler, Rodriguez offered himself to Gennaro Gattuso.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to El Chiringuito, the 31-year-old said: "If Valencia call me I will even walk from Qatar. I would take a pay cut. If they need someone to assist Edinson Cavani, I’ll be there. They are a great club with great fans.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Valencia are very short on time to replace Soler who has been one of their stand-out players in the last few years. Although, following Rodriguez's struggles at Everton and his subsequent spell in Qatar, they may well be keen to look elsewhere.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

James Rodriguez, Al RayyanGetty
James Rodriguez ColombiaGetty
Edison Cavani, nuevo jugador del Valencia CFValencia CF

WHAT NEXT FOR RODRIGUEZ? In the same interview, Rodriguez admitted that he does not know if a move back to Europe will be possible in what remains of the transfer window. Meanwhile, he still has a couple of years left on his deal at Al-Rayyan.

