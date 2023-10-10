'Still asking for a replay!' - James Maddison trolls Trent Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool's VAR controversy during Tottenham loss

James Maddison took a dig at England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool asking for a replay of Tottenham clash after a VAR blunder.

VAR wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz's goal

Jurgen Klopp suggested a re-match

Maddison trolled Alexander-Arnold over VAR row

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that their Premier League fixture against Tottenham should be replayed after Luis Diaz's opener was wrongly disallowed by VAR in north London. Although the coach later claimed that his words were misinterpreted by the media and he was already over the incident, Tottenham midfielder Maddison did not miss the opportunity to troll Alexander-Arnold for his manager's bizarre request in the first place.

The Spurs midfielder shared an Instagram story where the duo are seen sharing a light moment during international duty at St. George's Park and wrote: “Still asking for a replay!”

@madders Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Diaz's opener had stood, things could have panned out differently for Liverpool who were beaten 2-1 by a Joel Matip own goal after Son Heung-Min scored the opener.

However, the picture shows that both players have indeed put the controversy in the back seat and are focused on the job at hand under the leadership of Gareth Southgate.

WHAT NEXT? England are set to play a friendly against Australia on October 13 before locking horns against Italy in a UEFA Euro qualifier four days later.