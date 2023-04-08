James Maddison apologises to Leicester City fans for horrible back pass that let Bournemouth score winning goal

James Maddison apologised following Leicester's 19th Premier League defeat this season at the hands of Bournemouth.

Leicester suffer 19th defeat this season

Maddison issues an apology for poor giveaway

Fans continue to support the Foxes

WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester City remained in the relegation zone following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in the Premier League. Maddison's back pass led directly to the lone goal in the loss.

The Foxes have suffered 19 defeats in 30 games this season so far and are just one point above Southampton at the bottom of the table. The poor results have continued ever since the start of the season with Leicester struggling to build any momentum.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am very low and sad in defeat because my mistake sort of cost the team," Maddison told Sky Sports. "We have to dust ourselves down and go again. I’ll be sad tonight and probably tomorrow but we’ll get going again on Monday. It is so important we stay positive. We’ll try and rally the troops."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Foxes were unable to find an inflection point under Brendan Rodgers, resulting in his sacking. Despite it all fans have continued to back the 2020-21 season FA Cup winners through the tough times. Maddison acknowledged the support in his apology, saying: "I apologise to the fans for today, I thought they were brilliant. It is not brilliant for us in terms of results and performances aren’t quite there at the moment but it is important the fans stick with us."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT?

Leicester City face an uphill battle against Manchester City in the Premier League and hope to get their season on track. The Foxes are also without a manager at the moment and will be hoping to resolve that situation as quickly as possible. Maddison has been subject to interest from multiple Premier League clubs and could be on his way out at the end of the season.