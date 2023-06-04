'Watch my Gucci bag, f***ing hell!' - Jack Grealish's jovial warning to shirtless Man City kitman as Erling Haaland celebrates FA Cup win in his underpants

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrated Manchester City's FA Cup win in style, with the former shouting a warning at the club's shirtless kitman.

City beat Man Utd 2-1 in FA Cup final

Haaland stripped down to underpants

Grealish warned kitman to avoid his bag

WHAT HAPPENED? After winning the FA Cup, the City players retreated to the dressing room to celebrate, and Grealish had to shout a warning to the City kitman, Brandon Ashton, as he stripped down to his underpants and slid across the room, in a tradition that the club have long since established. Seeing him sliding towards his own £1,730 designer bag, Grealish shouted: "Watch my Gucci bag, f***ing hell!" Haaland, meanwhile, chose to celebrate by stripping down to his underwear and enjoying a dance with his team-mates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There weren't too many wild celebrations within the City camp, with the club contesting the Champions League final on June 10 against Inter as they attempt to complete their famous treble, having already won the cup and the Premier League. Haaland even made a point of motivating his team-mates after the game, telling them they have to win "one more".

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? They face Inter in the Champions League final in Istanbul as they look to become the first English team since Manchester United in 1999 to win all three trophies.