Ivory Coast vs Morocco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Ivory Coast and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two of the strongest squads on the African continent go head-to-head in a friendly as Ivory Coast and Morocco clash at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on Saturday in what promises to be a keenly-contested affair.

Despite boasting an incredibly talented pool of players, Ivory Coast have consistently under-delivered in recent times, missing out on qualification for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

They head into Saturday's meeting with Morocco on an indifferent run of form with four victories, three defeats and a draw in their eight matches so far in 2023, while their most recent friendly clash against Mali was abandoned following significant rainfall.

After making an incredible run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup, Morocco haven't been in great form of late, with a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso snapping a three-game winless streak for the Atlas Lions.

Ivory Coast vs Morocco kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm BST Venue: Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

The International Friendly match between Ivory Coast and Morocco will be played at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 6pm BST on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and is not available to stream online in the United States (US). However, you can catch the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast team news

Brighton's electric winger Simon Adingra may join Sebastien Haller and Wilfried Zaha on the frontline for this one. Evan Ndicka and Ousmane Diomande are also in line to feature in central defence from the outset against Morocco.

Yahia Fofana has started the last two games in between the sticks for the hosts, and could keep his spot in the starting XI ahead of experienced Badra Ali Sangare here.

Ivory Coast possible XI: Y. Fofana; Ndicka, Diomande, Kossounou; Bamba, I. Sangare, Seri, Aurier; Adingra, Zaha, Haller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fofana, A. Sangare Defenders: Diomande, Kossounou, Ndicka, Aurier, Singo, Boly, Sylla Midfielders: I. Sangare, Seri, Bamba, H. Traore, Doumbia, Kouame, Kessie Forwards: Cornet, Haller, Adingra, Diakite, Zaha, Krasso, Konate, Gradel

Morocco team news

Morocco head into Saturday's clash with a star-studded 27-man squad, including the likes of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Paris Saint-Germain full-back Archraf Hakimi and West Ham's Nayef Aguerd.

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been in fine form at the club level, having scored in each of his last three outings before the international break. Young wide pair Amine Adli and Abde Ezzalzouli may flank En-Nesyri in the Atlas Lions' attack.

Morocco possible XI: Bono; Mazraoui, Saiss, Aguerd, Hakimi; Amallah, Ounahi, Harit; En-Nesyri, Adli, Ezzalzouli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bounou, El Kajoui, Benabid, Mouati Defenders: Hakimi, Mazraoui, Saiss, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Abdelhamid, Attiatallah, Abqar Midfielders: Richardson, Bouchouari, Amellah, Amrabat, Ounahi, Khannous Forwards: Harit, Aboukhlal, Ezzalzouli, Sibairi, Adli, Cheddira, Kaabi, Salah, Hamdallah, En-Nesyri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/6/19 Morocco 1-0 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations 11/11/17 Ivory Coast 0-2 Morocco World Cup qualification CAF 25/1/17 Morocco 1-0 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations 13/11/16 Morocco 0-0 Ivory Coast World Cup qualification CAF 20/1/16 Morocco 0-1 Ivory Coast African Nations Championship

