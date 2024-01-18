Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Host nation Ivory Coast will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the Africa Cup of Nations when they face Nigeria in the second round of group games at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe on Thursday.
Jean-Louis Gasset's side got their tournament off to an awesome start as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the opening match, while Nigeria had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea.
A victory for the hosts would ensure them a place in the knockout stage of the competition.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Olympic Stadium on Ebimpe
The Africa Cup of Nations match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria will be played at the Olympic Stadium on Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on January 18 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through Sky Sports in the UK. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Ivory Coast team news
Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastian Haller remains a doubt after missing the opening game due to an ankle problem.
However, Jean-Philippe Krasso made the best of leading the attack as a Crvena zvezda forward joined Seko Fofana among the goals at the weekend.
With Ibrahim Sangare and skipper Franck Kessie alongside Fofana in the middle, Ousmane Diomande is set for his second international cap following his debut in the Guinea-Bissau win.
Ivory Coast possible XI: Y. Fofana; Singo, Diomande, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Boga, Krasso, Bamba.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Y. Fofana, Ayayi, Sangare
|Defenders:
|Diomande, Konan, Singo, Kossounou, Boly, Aurier, Ndicka, Diallo
|Midfielders:
|Seri, S. Fofana, Kessie, Sangare, Doumbia, Lazare
|Forwards:
|Bamba, Konate, Krasso, Boga, Diakite, Gradel, Pepe, Kouame, Haller, Adingra
Nigeria team news
Forced off in the game against Equatorial Guinea, midfielder Alhassan Yusuf is a big doubt for Thursday's game as Southampton's Joe Aribo is in line as a possible replacement alongside Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi.
Victor Osimhen will look to score in consecutive games in a three-man frontline that would also consist of Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman.
The back four of Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong and Zaidu Sanusi are likely to remain the same.
Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali; Aina, Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Sanusi; Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi; Simon, Lookman, Osimhen.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Uzoho, Ojo, Nwabali
|Defenders:
|Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, Awaziem, Bassey, Omeruo
|Midfielders:
|Yusuf, Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi, Onyedika
|Forwards:
|Musa, Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon, Lookman, Onuachu, Moffi
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ivory Coast and Nigeria across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 11, 2015
|Nigeria 0-1 Ivory Coast
|International Friendly
|July 27, 2013
|Ivory Coast 2-0 Nigeria
|CAF African Nations Championship
|July 6, 2013
|Nigeria 4-1 Ivory Coast
|CAF African Nations Championship
|February 3, 2013
|Ivory Coast 1-2 Nigeria
|CAF Africa Cup of Nations
|January 21, 2008
|Nigeria 0-1 Ivory Coast
|CAF Africa Cup of Nations