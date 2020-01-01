'I've had more scans than I've played games!' - Juventus winger Costa admits considering retirement over injury problems

The Brazil international says he has hired a mental coach to help him deal with the side-effects of his fitness troubles

winger Douglas Costa says he has considered retiring because of his frequent injury problems.

The Brazilian has missed 17 games in three spells out of action for the leaders this season alone, and has particularly struggled with hamstring and calf issues during his career.

Costa says he manages to see the funny side but that, at times, the disappointment of missing out can be overwhelming.

“There are times when I think: ‘Can I still play?’” he told The Players’ Tribune.

“[That’s] because I go out on the pitch and get injured again. Then, when I watch it on TV, I remember this is my passion and that I can still play at a high level.

“This is what keeps me alive, I know football comes easy to me. It has nothing to do with money or being famous.

“The point is to do what you enjoy and have fun doing it. That’s my objective. I joke with Alex Sandro that I’ve had more scans than I’ve played games.”

Costa turns 30 in September and, while he has won league titles and cups in , and , there remains a sense of unfulfilled potential around his career.

He has made 30 league appearances in a season only once in his career, during his initial loan move to Juve in 2017-18.

To deal with the constant setbacks, Costa says he has hired a mental coach.

“People say, ‘Douglas has the potential to be one of the best in the world, but injuries are holding him back'. That annoys me,” he said.

“I have the potential to be a top player, but for reasons out of my control I can’t be.

“Every time I get injured, I ask myself: ‘What did I do wrong?’ I wonder why I can’t play consistently. It’s something that hurts me.

“Therefore, I asked for help. I don’t know if you’ve heard of a mental coach. They’re not a psychologist, but they show you how childhood facts can still affect you.”

Costa and Juve are currently preparing for the planned return of the Serie A season, which is expected to resume in mid June.