‘You can contact people in prison!’ - Ivan Toney’s betting breach ban slammed by Brentford boss Thomas Frank as he joins Gareth Southgate in disapproval

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has hit out at the FA's decision to ban Bees striker Ivan Toney from all football-related activities for eight months.

Toney found guilty of breaching betting rules

Striker will be absent until 2024

Frank astonished by ruling

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brentford boss has thrown his support behind his star centre-forward, who has been found guilty of 232 charges, and the written reasons for the ban have disclosed that Toney has a diagnosed gambling addiction. England boss Gareth Southgate has already hit out at the decision to ban Toney, who can only return to Brentford in the final four months of his ban, meaning he cannot train or undergo any kind of physiotherapy. Both Southgate and Frank have confirmed they will speak to Toney during his suspension, even if they risk being banned themselves.

WHAT THEY SAID: Frank has backed Southgate, insisting that the framework of the ban is simply too much, saying: “I’m bang on with Gareth. I think it was a fantastic point he made. Yes, Ivan did something wrong and got punished for it. What I don’t get at all, is how can you not let him be involved in football for the first four months?

“What do you gain from that? If you want to rehabilitate people, give them education. Now it’s like, there is a sanction, leave you to yourself, find out, die or survive.

“It’s not only Ivan. He is an example for all in the football world to learn from. We also need to review the relationship between football and gambling. I don’t have the answer.

“I don’t think it’s me who needs to answer that question. There is no doubt for me, the first four months he should be forced to go into 100 schools, talk about his background, football, everything. I think that is how it should work.

“I will go down on the same lines as Gareth Southgate. If I can’t speak to him, I guess they will have to ban me as well. If I’m not allowed to speak to him on a support level, there must be something wrong. I think you’re actually even allowed to contact people in prison, so I guess I’m allowed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney - who cannot play football until January 17, 2024 - has been in electric form for Brentford this season and has scored 20 goals in the Premier League. However, he has now been suspended, having bet on his own team to lose at times in the past. He has also said that he will speak with "no filter" to address the punishment soon.

WHAT NEXT? Brentford now face the prospect of needing to buy a striker this summer to replace Toney, but they will first play their final game of the season on Sunday against Manchester City. If the Bees win, they can still qualify for Europe via a seventh-placed finish, but they would need both Aston Villa and Tottenham to drop points against Brighton and Leeds respectively.