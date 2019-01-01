'It's not nice' - Liverpool boss Klopp worried about Bruno Fernandes joining Man Utd

The Reds boss saw the Portuguese wizard up close and was impressed enough to know how much he would strengthen their rivals

coach Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on -linked Bruno Fernandes, admitting it would be “not nice” to face the international in a Red Devils this shirt season.

The 24-year-old has been reportedly a target of Manchester United all summer as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuild of the club.

Klopp had front row seats to witness CP's Fernandes score and assist against his Liverpool side in 2-2 friendly draw at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

He assessed the crafty playmaker as a quality talent and confessed his addition to the Manchester United squad would make his rivals stronger.

“If he [signs for Man Utd] then we will face him. He's obviously a really good player," Klopp said.

"They have already a few really good players, so that will probably make them stronger. It's not nice, but [Man Utd's transfer dealings are] not our cup of tea, to be honest."

Fernandes opened the scoring in the fourth minute against Liverpool, with his long range shot inducing an error from Reds goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

He then showed his ability to create goals, springing the offside trap and beating Trent Alexander-Arnold to set up teammate Wendel with an expertly played pass.

Fernandes caught the eye in the Primeira Liga last season with an incredible 20 goals and 13 assists as Sporting finished third and qualified for the .

Sporting president Frederico Varandas says any transfer fee to prise Fernandes away from the club will exceed €62 million (£56m/$70m).

The player himself has left the decision on his future to club authorities, but has admitted to wanting to play in the Premier League in the future.

"I don't care about the transfer market. I've talked about this a lot, I don't need to talk anymore. I already said I would like to play in ," Fernandes said.

"When the club decides [is when it will happen]. I'm not in charge."

Sporting coach Marcel Keizer also left the door open for his star man to leave following the match, claiming that the he would have to "wait and see" if Fernandes would be allowed to leave or not.

Sporting will next be in action in a friendly against at their Estadio Jose Alvalade on July 28.