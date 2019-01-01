'It's not like we were sh*t!' - Solskjaer defends Man Utd display in Arsenal defeat

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at criticism of his side's performance in defeat to , claiming those who called his side "sh*t" are wrong.

The Gunners inflicted a first Premier League defeat on Solskjaer since he took over from Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford as they ran out 2-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Solskjaer, who had previously also not lost an away game since becoming interim boss at Old Trafford, was criticised for his tactics in north London while some claimed his players seemed tired following their dramatic win over five days earlier.

But Solskjaer has hit back at claims that his side put in an underwhelming display, telling a press conference: "It's not like you can look at the performance and say we were sh*t, because we weren't!"

