'It's my fault' - Jovic ready to accept consequences of breaching coronavirus self isolation restrictions

The Serbian attacker created a furore after being spotted breaking regulations surrounding the pandemic, but he is prepared to accept responsibility

Luka Jovic has admitted fault for breaching self isolation regulations given him due to the coronavirus pandemic and insists he is ready to accept the consequences.

The striker was spotted outside his apartment in his native despite being required by law to undergo 28 days of self isolation first.

Jovic had returned to Serbia after the season had been postponed because of Covid-19, with the entire Real Madrid club forced into self quarantine measures after a member of their basketball team tested positive.

More teams

He initially explained his actions by blaming the situation on not being given the 'correct instructions' regarding the self isolation differences between and Serbia.

However, Jovic now recognises the onus was on him to be more informed about the restrictions and said he was willing to accept his any punishment.

"I broke the isolation because I was not aware of the rules," the 22-year-old said in an interview with AS. "I know it is hard to believe, but it is true.

"In the country where I come from, and even in , as far as we can see on the Internet, anyone in quarantine can get out throwing trash once a day, going to a pharmacy or a store.

"I thought the same rules applied here. It's my fault for not doing better research, but I think it's important that they explain the conditions correctly, especially for people who they come from abroad.

"My intention was not to blame the authorities for my ignorance, I was aware that I was isolating myself, for which there is a document that proves it.

"My ignorance was that I did not know how I should behave in isolation. Once again I insist that it was because of the conditions I came from.

"Of course, I am ready to bear the consequences of my actions."

Article continues below

Jovic joined Real Madrid from club in June last year - for a reported fee of €70 million (£62m/$79m).

But the centre forward has struggled to settle at the Bernabeu, only managing two goals and two assists in 24 appearances, with Karim Benzema has locking down the No.9 position.