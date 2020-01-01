'It’s an absolute disgrace' - Carragher slams handball rule after Newcastle snatch draw at Tottenham
Jamie Carragher has said the new handball rule is “ruining football for everybody” and called for the authorities to act after Newcastle were awarded a controversial late penalty in their 1-1 draw at Tottenham.
The @premierleague has been such an amazing product for so many years and we have officially lost it now! I feel like the players, managers, clubs need to take a firm stance now to get our game back.— Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) September 27, 2020
PENALTY! Newcastle have a 90th minute spot kick after Eric Dier handled inside the box!— Goal (@goal) September 27, 2020
How can you give this?!#TOTNEW pic.twitter.com/CKikjobYt7
To FIFA. Can we have our game back !! Please 😎🙏.— Glenn Hoddle (@GlennHoddle) September 27, 2020
Sort this out @FIFAcom @UEFAcom @premierleague this penalty nonsense is ruining the game! #TOTNEW— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 27, 2020
This hand ball rule is a total joke. Newcastle called hand ball every time we were in our box. It's a new way of cheating intimidate the ref or deliberately head the ball at the defenders arm and hand. Disgrace https://t.co/vZCCxwJ3DE— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) September 27, 2020
VAR is a far worse enemy to football than Covid-19.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 27, 2020
Ludicrous. Utterly ludicrous law exacerbated by VAR. Can we have our game back please?— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 27, 2020