'It would cause outrage if they didn’t go with him' - Man Utd urged to appoint Solskjaer permanently

Former Red Devils midfielder Paul Ince believes the Norwegian's exploits in an interim role merit the job on a long-term basis

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be appointed manager at on a permanent basis, says Paul Ince, claiming 'it would cause outrage' if the Norwegian did not stay at the club.

Solskjaer has been a revelation since replacing Jose Mourinho, winning 14 of his 17 games in charge and losing just once since he took over in December.

During that time he has taken United to the quarter-finals of the after a dramatic 3-1 victory away to on Wednesday night, as well as guiding them into fourth place in the .

Former captain Ince says that Solskjaer has to get the job as he has changed the feeling around the club and made the fans happy for the first time in a long time.

"After the first few games for Ole at Old Trafford, I thought it was a bit premature to start saying he should get the job," Ince told PaddyPower News.

"We knew there was a cloud hanging over the club, we knew that the players were unmotivated and unhappy. But no one expected United to do what they did in Paris, and that’s down to Ole.

"The most important thing is the Man United fans. And the fans are happy for the first time in a long time, so why would you want to change that? It would cause outrage if they didn’t go with him.

"For me, looking at it now, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t get the job.

"When you see the reports where the Molde CEO is saying he expects Ole back, but the United fans are calling for him to be named permanent manager, just put it to bed and appoint him now.

"Are they waiting until the end of the season to see if they can get someone else? If they’re not, then just come out and give Ole the job! He’s worked miracles.”

Although Ince was full of praise for the new manager, he has regularly said that it was an easier job than many have made out and believed he could have had a similar effect himself if he was appointed.

However, he has since acknowledged the impressive work Solskjaer has done and changed his view after the Red Devils' run of form, which included overturning a 2-0 deficit against PSG.

He added: "As I said, initially, getting the players smiling was the first phase for Ole. I still believe anyone could have done that that knows the United way.

"What I would admit is, since then, Ole has taken it to another level. We expected them to beat the first so-called lesser teams that they played.

"But, now, what we’re seeing is he’s taken it to a completely different level. That love for Ole from the players, that change of mood, it hasn’t worn off. It’s just got better and better, and I’m over the moon about it."