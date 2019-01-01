'It was not an easy time' - Seedorf explains Real Madrid managerial rejection

The Netherlands international was a candidate to become the club's manager last year, but they opted to go in another direction

Clarence Seedorf says would be an “honour” to one day return to as their manager, but insisted he is pleased to simply have been considered for the job in the past.

Seedorf played for Los Blancos between 1996 and 1999, making 159 appearances for the club while winning the twice as well as earning a triumph.

Since retiring as a player in 2014, the 42-year-old has managed , Deportivo La Coruna and Shenzhen to varying success, and he is now in the dugout for the national team.

Despite focusing on the job at hand, the former international admitted when Real were in the hunt for a new manager in the summer, he was an unsuccessful candidate with the club opting to hire Julen Lopetegui instead.

"I think there was a very simple reason: they had their idea and they chose it,” Seedorf told Goal on why Real favoured Lopetegui over him.

“A great club like Real Madrid always analyse all possibilities, and it was not an easy time either. It was all in a short time that they had to make such an important decision.

“But let's say that the fact that I have been among the options is already a great honour for me. I feel like a place that is my home, where I wasn't treated good, but more than good. Always.

“Returning one day would be an honour for me, but the most important thing for me would be that Real Madrid keep to be competitive nowadays.”

Seedorf also insisted the club’s disappointing season in La Liga so far was to be expected following huge success over recent years.

Santiago Solari’s men are currently third in the division, with a 12-point gap between themselves and leaders .

“They have done incredible things in the last five years, and it is normal that you can have a bit of disappointment for the performances,” he added.

“They are human beings and everyone when they play against Madrid give something more. This moment of transition is not easy.

“But it is a club that has always shown in the difficult moments to be able to raise again, to find union and strength to improve.

“Now I think we have to respect Solari, who is doing his job in a complicated year and we have to give support to everyone so that things can keep in a positive and competitive way."