Israel vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Israel U23 and Paraguay U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Israel and Paraguay will be looking to register their first win at the 2024 Summer Olympics when they face off at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

However, following a 1-1 draw with Mali, Guy Luzon's side are a point above their South American opponents.

On the other hand, La Albirroja were thrashed 5-0 by Japan in the opening game of Group D.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Israel U23 vs Paraguay U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between Israel U23 and Paraguay U23 will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Saturday, July 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Israel U23 vs Paraguay U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Israel U23 and Paraguay U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Discovery+ and Eurosport 1.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Israel U23 team news

Defender Roy Revivo serve the second game of his two-game FIFA ban, so the back four of Ilay Feingold, Sean Goldberg and Noam Ben Harosh will remain consistent.

There could be changes further up the pitch, as Ido Shahar and Ethane Azoulay may get the nod ahead of Ayano Farada and Elad Madmon in the XI.

Israel U23 possible XI: Niron; Feingold, Lemkin, Goldberg, Ben Harosh; Gandelman, Gloukh, Abada, Shahar, Turgemon; Azoulay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peretz, Eliasi Defenders: Feingold, Ben Harush, Goldberg, Israelov, Lemkin Midfielders: Shahar, Preda, Azoulay, Gandelman, Yona, Gloukh Forwards: Davida, Abada, Madmon, Turgeman

Paraguay U23 team news

Apart from the humiliating defeat, a red card to Wilder Viera would mean the midfielder will have to watch the match from the stands.

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Julio Enciso will look to open his account, staring in attack alongside Marcelo Fernandez, with Diego Gomez and Enso Gonzalez supporting from the wide areas.

Paraguay U23 possible XI: Fernandez; De Jesus, Cantero, Flores, Balbuena; Gomez, Perez, Caballero, Gonzalez; Enciso, Fernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: R. Fernandez, Frutos Defenders: Balbuena, Cantero, De Jesus, Flores, Nunez, Rivas, Roman Midfielders: D. Gomez, M. Gomez, E. Gonzalez Forwards: M. Fernandez, D. Gonzalez, Parzajuk, Perez, Enciso

Head-to-Head Record

This will be first time Israel U23 and Paraguay U23 face each other across all competitions.

