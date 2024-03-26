How to watch the international friendly match between Ireland and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

John O'Shea will be hoping to end his brief spell as Republic of Ireland manager on a high when the Boys in Green welcome Switzerland to Dublin on Tuesday night.

The former Manchester United defender is serving a short tenure as interim boss while the Football Association of Ireland look to secure a permanent successor to former manager Stephen Kenny.

Having steered the team to a scoreless draw against Belgium on Saturday, O'Shea's charges will be full of confidence, but they face a stern test against Murat Yakin's Euro 2024-bound side.

Ireland vs Switzerland kick-off time

Date: Tue, March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Lansdowne Road, Dublin

It will be played at Lansdowne Road - also known as the Aviva Stadium - the home of Irish football.

How to watch Ireland vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

Fans in the UK can stream the game live on Viaplay Sports Online. In Ireland, the game is being broadcast live on Virgin Media Two and is available to stream on the Virgin Media Player.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Ireland's positive performance against Belgium would suggest that O'Shea is not likely to make too many changes to the starting team, but Southampton shot-stopper Gavin Bazunu is touted to replace Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

Captain Seamus Coleman should lead the team out once more, while Sammie Szmodics and Evan Ferguson are expected to feature again.

Andy Moran and Joe Hodge have joined the squad from the under-21 panel, but will most likely only feature from the bench should they make the matchday squad. Key players such as Shane Duffy, John Egan and Alan Browne are all unavailable due to injury.

Predicted Ireland XI: Bazunu; Coleman, Omobamidele, Collins, O'Shea, Brady; Cullen, Smallbone, Szmodics, Ogbene; Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, Kelleher, Travers Defenders: Coleman, Doherty, O'Shea, Collins, Omobamidele, Manning, Ebosele, O'Brien Midfielders: Brady, Cullen, O'Dowda, Knight, McGrath, Johnston, Smallbone, Sykes, Moran, Hodge, Azaz, Szmodics Forwards: Ferguson, Idah, Ogbene, Obafemi

Switzerland team news

Like Ireland, Switzerland come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw, having been held scoreless away to Denmark over the weekend. Granit Xhaka led the team on that occasion and the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder will take the armband again in Dublin.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer limped out of the game against the Danes, meaning Yvon Mvogo will probably take his place against Ireland. Yakin will be able to call upon the vast experience of Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar and the technical ability of Manchester City's Manuel Akanji at the back, while AC Milan forward Noah Okafor should support Augsburg striker Ruben Vargas in attack.

Experienced campaigners such as Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic and Steven Zuber are missing from the squad, meaning there is an opportunity for others to put their hands up ahead of Euro 2024.

Predicted Switzerland XI: Mvogo; Rodriguez, Akanji, Schar; Widmer, Xhaka, Zakaria, Freuler, Ndoye; Okafor, Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Mvogo, Von Ballmoos Defenders: Mbabu, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Garcia, Zesiger, Comert, Schar, Omeragic Midfielders: Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Bislimi, Aesbicher, Shaqiri, Sierro, Kutesa Forwards: Amdouni, Okafor, Steffen, Varga, Ndoye

Head-to-Head Record

Ireland's overall historical record against Switzerland is positive, with eight wins, four draws and six defeats, but the Swiss have been more successful in recent years.

The last win for the Boys in Green against the Swiss came in a 2016 friendly in Dublin, when Shane Duffy set up Ciaran Clark for the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory.

Competitive games between the teams have been very close in recent years and one must go back to 1985 for Ireland's last competitive triumph - a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win at Lansdowne Road.

The last five games between the teams have resulted in three draws and a win each.

Date Match Competition Oct 15, 2019 Switzerland 2-0 Ireland European Championship qualifying Sep 5, 2019 Ireland 0-0 Switzerland European Championship qualifying Mar 25, 2016 Ireland 1-0 Switzerland Friendly Oct 12, 2005 Ireland 0-0 Switzerland World Cup qualifying Sep 8, 2004 Switzerland 1-1 Ireland World Cup qualifying

