Iraq vs Vietnam: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Iraq and Vietnam, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Iraq will look to enter the knockout stage of the 2023 Asian Cup as Group D winners when they face Vietnam at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Wednesday.

Guaranteed a place in the round of 16, the Lions of Mesopotamia can make it three wins in as many games following their wins against Indonesia and Japan.

On the other hand, Philippe Troussier's Vietnam are eliminated from the tournament given their back-to-back defeats.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Iraq vs Vietnam kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am GMT Venue: Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Iraq and Vietnam will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 11:30 am GMT on Wednesday, January 24, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Iraq vs Vietnam online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Iraq team news

Iraq coach Jesus Casas made as many as five changes in the 2-1 win over Japan, and the practice may continue again.

Goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, Saad Natiq, Al-Ammari and Ibrahim Bayesh are likely to remain as the consistent starters, while Mohanan Ali could reclaim his spot from Aymen Hussein upfront.

However, given that Hussein has three goals to his name from the two games so far, it is expected that the Air Force Sports Club forward will have a role to play.

Iraq possible XI: Hassan; Tahseen, Natiq, Sulaka, Adnan; Allee, Al-Ammari; Amyn, Bayesh, Iqbal; M. Ali.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talib, Hassan, Basil Defenders: Sulaka, H. Ali, Natiq, Putros, Adnan, Mohideen, Doski, Tahseen, Yahya Midfielders: Amyn, Bayesh, Iqbal, Resan, Hashim, Al-Ammari, Jasim, Al-Saed, Rashid, Allee, Madjed Forwards: Al-Hamadi, M. Ali, Hussein

Vietnam team news

Le Pham Thanh Long is suspended for the tie after the midfielder picked up two yellow cards after being brought on as a substitute in the Indonesia loss.

So other than Nguyen Thai Son, the changes from the second game at the tournament in Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Van Tung are also likely to continue on Wednesday.

Hanoi forward Nguyen Van Tung should also start upfront once again.

Vietnam possible XI: Filip; D. Manh, B. Anh, Trong; Thanh, Son, N. Anh, Khang; N. Hai, Dung; Tung.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Filip, Trieu, Viet Defenders: D. Manh, Trong, H. Tai, Duong, Binh, P. Tai, Thanh, B. Anh, Bao Midfielders: P. Manh, Dung, N. Anh, T. Anh, Son, N. Long, N. Hai Forwards: Toan, P. Hai, Truong, Bac, Khang, Tung

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Iraq and Vietnam across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 21, 2023 Vietnam 0-1 Iraq AFC World Cup Qualifiers January 8, 2019 Iraq 3-2 Vietnam AFC Asian Cup March 29, 2016 Iraq 1-0 Vietnam AFC World Cup Qualifiers October 8, 2015 Vietnam 1-1 Iraq AFC World Cup Qualifiers July 21, 2007 Iraq 2-0 Vietnam AFC Asian Cup

Useful links