Iraq vs Vietnam: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Iraq will look to enter the knockout stage of the 2023 Asian Cup as Group D winners when they face Vietnam at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Wednesday.
Guaranteed a place in the round of 16, the Lions of Mesopotamia can make it three wins in as many games following their wins against Indonesia and Japan.
On the other hand, Philippe Troussier's Vietnam are eliminated from the tournament given their back-to-back defeats.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Iraq vs Vietnam kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:30 am GMT
|Venue:
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
The Asian Cup match between Iraq and Vietnam will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
It will kick off at 11:30 am GMT on Wednesday, January 24, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Iraq vs Vietnam online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Iraq team news
Iraq coach Jesus Casas made as many as five changes in the 2-1 win over Japan, and the practice may continue again.
Goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, Saad Natiq, Al-Ammari and Ibrahim Bayesh are likely to remain as the consistent starters, while Mohanan Ali could reclaim his spot from Aymen Hussein upfront.
However, given that Hussein has three goals to his name from the two games so far, it is expected that the Air Force Sports Club forward will have a role to play.
Iraq possible XI: Hassan; Tahseen, Natiq, Sulaka, Adnan; Allee, Al-Ammari; Amyn, Bayesh, Iqbal; M. Ali.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Talib, Hassan, Basil
|Defenders:
|Sulaka, H. Ali, Natiq, Putros, Adnan, Mohideen, Doski, Tahseen, Yahya
|Midfielders:
|Amyn, Bayesh, Iqbal, Resan, Hashim, Al-Ammari, Jasim, Al-Saed, Rashid, Allee, Madjed
|Forwards:
|Al-Hamadi, M. Ali, Hussein
Vietnam team news
Le Pham Thanh Long is suspended for the tie after the midfielder picked up two yellow cards after being brought on as a substitute in the Indonesia loss.
So other than Nguyen Thai Son, the changes from the second game at the tournament in Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Van Tung are also likely to continue on Wednesday.
Hanoi forward Nguyen Van Tung should also start upfront once again.
Vietnam possible XI: Filip; D. Manh, B. Anh, Trong; Thanh, Son, N. Anh, Khang; N. Hai, Dung; Tung.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Filip, Trieu, Viet
|Defenders:
|D. Manh, Trong, H. Tai, Duong, Binh, P. Tai, Thanh, B. Anh, Bao
|Midfielders:
|P. Manh, Dung, N. Anh, T. Anh, Son, N. Long, N. Hai
|Forwards:
|Toan, P. Hai, Truong, Bac, Khang, Tung
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Iraq and Vietnam across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 21, 2023
|Vietnam 0-1 Iraq
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|January 8, 2019
|Iraq 3-2 Vietnam
|AFC Asian Cup
|March 29, 2016
|Iraq 1-0 Vietnam
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|October 8, 2015
|Vietnam 1-1 Iraq
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|July 21, 2007
|Iraq 2-0 Vietnam
|AFC Asian Cup