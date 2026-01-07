How to buy Iran World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Iran fans will be looking forward to breaking their World Cup hoodoo in the summer. Despite mixing it with the best soccer sides on the planet at six previous tournaments over the years, Team Melli is still attempting to escape the opening phase and reach the knockouts.

Iran can expect a huge following for their group games in California and Seattle, but can the team build up a head of steam Stateside and progress to the knockouts? You could be there in person to give them vocal support.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Iran's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Monday, June 15 Iran vs New Zealand (6pm) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Sunday, June 21 Iran vs Belgium (12pm) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Friday, June 26 Iran vs Egypt (8pm) Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets

Back at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Iran suffered a rude awakening when losing 6-2 to England in their group opener. A grandstand finish, though in their second encounter against Wales, when they scored twice in injury time, saw them get their campaign on track. However, in a crucial match-up vs the United States, Iran failed to find their shooting boots and a 1-0 defeat saw them exit the World Cup party.

Iran will be hopeful of making a more positive start in North America, as they did in 2018 when they beat Morocco. This time they take on New Zealand, who are yet to register a single World Cup tournament victory.

On paper, Iran’s toughest group assignment looks to come during the second round of group match-ups, as they remain in California to take on Belgium. The Red Devils have flattered to deceive at a number of recent continental and global tournaments, but on their day with their glittering array of talented individuals, they can beat any side, anywhere.

Amir Ghalenoei’s guys then head north to Seattle for their final Group G encounter against Egypt, a side that includes the likes of Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush. While the Pharoahs have reigned supreme as African Cup of Nations’ champions on seven occasions, surprisingly, this will be only the fourth time they’ve played at the World Cup. Like Iran’s opening opponents, New Zealand, Egypt head to North America attempting to bring their winless streak to an end.

What to expect from Iran in the World Cup 2026?

The Persian nation’s World Cup adventure began way back in 1978 in Argentina, but it would be another 20 years before they returned to the biggest sporting tournament on the globe. Although making regular appearances since, they’ve struggled to find the winning formula, notching just three wins in total from their six World Cup campaigns. However, having qualified for their fourth straight tournament, their fans will be hoping this could be the time when they finally make their mark on the global scene.

Iran arrive in North America on the back of another impressive qualifying campaign. Under boss, Amir Ghalenoei, who has masterminded 28 wins from 41 starts since starting his second spell in charge, they have steadily built momentum.

Mehdi Taremi has played a starring role in recent times and the former Porto hitman added another 10 goals during the various qualifying phases. At 33 years of age, he’ll be hoping to go out on a high, in what is likely to be his last World Cup campaign.

When to buy Iran World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Iran, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Iran World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Iran matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Iran World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Iran World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Iran matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: