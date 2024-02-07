This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Iran vs Qatar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
Asian Cup
How to watch the Asian Cup match between Iran and Qatar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It’s crunch time at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, as holders and hosts Qatar meet Iran in a huge semi-final on Wednesday to decide the first entrant into the showpiece finale.

The reigning champions overcame Uzbekistan on penalties after their quarter-final tie ended in a 1-1 draw as they look to defend their title.

As for Iran, Team Melli's dream of a first Asian title since 1976, and fourth overall is well on course after they saw off Japan 2-1 on Saturday last week thanks to a calmly dispatched 96th-minute spot-kick from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Iran vs Qatar kick-off time

Date:Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Kick-off time:3:00 pm GMT
Venue:Al Thumama Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Iran and Qatar will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Iran vs Qatar online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Iran team news

Sadegh Moharrami is expected to miss this match due to a cruciate ligament injury, Majid Hosseini is struggling with an ankle issue, while star striker Mehdi Taremi is back available after serving his one-match suspension in the quarter-finals.

Iran possible XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Khalilzadeh, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Mohebi; Azmoun

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini
Defenders:Moharrami, Hajsafi, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Kanaanizadegan, Hosseini, Yousefi, Fallah
Midfielders:Ezatolahi, Jahanbakhsh, Ebrahimi, Ghoddos, Cheshmi, Torabi, Gholizadeh, Mohebi, Rezaeian
Forwards:Ansarifard, Asadi, Azmoun, Moghanlou

Qatar team news

Back-up goalkeeper Salah Zakaria is the only injury concern for Qatar at this stage, with the 24-year-old struggling with an unspecified issue.

Qatar possible XI: Barsham; Al-Rawi, Mukhtar, Mendes; Ro-Ro, Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Muneer; Ali, Afif

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria
Defenders:Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi
Midfielders:Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed
Forwards:Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17/10/23Qatar 0-0 IranInt. Friendly Games
31/12/18Qatar 1-1 IranInt. Friendly Games
23/03/17Qatar 0-0 IranWorld Championship Qual. AFC
01/09/16Iran 2-2 QatarWorld Championship Qual. AFC
15/01/15Qatar 0-1 IranAFC Asian Cup

Useful links

