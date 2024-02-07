Iran vs Qatar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Iran and Qatar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It’s crunch time at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, as holders and hosts Qatar meet Iran in a huge semi-final on Wednesday to decide the first entrant into the showpiece finale.

The reigning champions overcame Uzbekistan on penalties after their quarter-final tie ended in a 1-1 draw as they look to defend their title.

As for Iran, Team Melli's dream of a first Asian title since 1976, and fourth overall is well on course after they saw off Japan 2-1 on Saturday last week thanks to a calmly dispatched 96th-minute spot-kick from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Iran vs Qatar kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm GMT Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Iran and Qatar will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Iran vs Qatar online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Iran team news

Sadegh Moharrami is expected to miss this match due to a cruciate ligament injury, Majid Hosseini is struggling with an ankle issue, while star striker Mehdi Taremi is back available after serving his one-match suspension in the quarter-finals.

Iran possible XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Khalilzadeh, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Mohebi; Azmoun

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini Defenders: Moharrami, Hajsafi, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Kanaanizadegan, Hosseini, Yousefi, Fallah Midfielders: Ezatolahi, Jahanbakhsh, Ebrahimi, Ghoddos, Cheshmi, Torabi, Gholizadeh, Mohebi, Rezaeian Forwards: Ansarifard, Asadi, Azmoun, Moghanlou

Qatar team news

Back-up goalkeeper Salah Zakaria is the only injury concern for Qatar at this stage, with the 24-year-old struggling with an unspecified issue.

Qatar possible XI: Barsham; Al-Rawi, Mukhtar, Mendes; Ro-Ro, Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Muneer; Ali, Afif

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria Defenders: Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi Midfielders: Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed Forwards: Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/10/23 Qatar 0-0 Iran Int. Friendly Games 31/12/18 Qatar 1-1 Iran Int. Friendly Games 23/03/17 Qatar 0-0 Iran World Championship Qual. AFC 01/09/16 Iran 2-2 Qatar World Championship Qual. AFC 15/01/15 Qatar 0-1 Iran AFC Asian Cup

