Premier League
Portman Road
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Ipswich vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueIpswichCrystal PalaceIpswich vs Crystal Palace

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Ipswich and Crystal Palace will aim for their second Premier League win of the season when the two sides clash at Portman Road on Tuesday.

The teams in question are only separated by goal difference at the bottom half of the standings table. Kieran McKenna's side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out, while the Glaziers played out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Ipswich and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ipswich vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Portman Road

The Premier League match between Ipswich and Crystal Palace will be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ipswich vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

IpswichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestCRY
1
A. Muric
26
D. O'Shea
40
A. Tuanzebe
3
L. Davis
15
C. Burgess
23
S. Szmodics
7
W. Burns
20
O. Hutchinson
5
S. Morsy
12
J. Cajuste
19
L. Delap
1
D. Henderson
12
D. Munoz
6
M. Guehi
5
M. Lacroix
3
T. Mitchell
27
T. Chalobah
19
W. Hughes
28
C. Doucoure
7
I. Sarr
10
E. Eze
14
J. Mateta

3-4-2-1

CRYAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Kieran McKenna

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Oliver Glasner

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Ipswich team news

Axel Tuanzebe looked to have picked up a hamstring injury in the Forest loss, as the Manchester United defender joins Janoi Donacien, George Hirst and Chiedozie Ogbene in the treatment room, while Kalvin Phillips and Ben Johnson are doubts for the tie.

With Johnson unlikely to replace Tuanzebe, Harry Clarke should get the nod to slot in at right-back, while Wes Burns and Jack Clarke could benefit from rotations.

Crystal Palace team news

While Daichi Kamada is set to serve the final game of his three-match ban, Franco Umeh, Matheus Franca, Chadi Riad and Adam Wharton all remain sidelined through injuries.

Eberechi Eze could be handed another start after returning from a hamstring injury, with Justin Devenny standing by if required, while Cheick Doucoure hopes to start in midfield.

Form

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

IPS

Last 5 matches

CRY

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

6

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

