Inter vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newly-crowned Italian champions Inter Milan will continue their Scudetto celebrations when they play host to seventh-placed Torino at the Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri clinched the Scudetto in style in midweek, getting the better of city-rivals AC Milan to land their 20th league title. They have exited both the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, leaving only the league to play for the remainder of the season.

Torino, meanwhile, find themselves sitting in seventh place in the standings, six points behind Lazio, who presently hold the final Conference League qualifying spot. The visitors will look to benefit from any hangover on show from Inter following their extensive title celebrations.

Inter vs Torino kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am BST Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Torino will be played at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:30 am BST on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Inter vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A clash between Inter and Torino will be available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK. Viewers can go to GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the Serie A clash.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Simone Inzaghi's side for this clash. Denzel Dumfries is suspended following his typical altercation with Theo Hernandez in the Milan derby. Juan Cuadrado is expected to return to the squad after missing two games due to muscle fatigue.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Torino team news

Torino boss Ivan Juric is facing an injury crisis with several players unable to make the trip to Milan. Centre-back pair, Perr Schurrs and Koffi Djidji are expected to recover fully and return to action at the beginning of May. Gvidas Gineitis, Pietro Pellegri and Saba Sazonov are the latest casualties to join the treatment room in April.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Tameze, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Linetty, Ilic, Vojvoda; Vlasic; Zapata, Okereke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello, Passador Defenders: Boungiorno, Rodriguez, Sazonov, Djidji Midfielders: Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vojvoda, Masina Forwards: Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Okereke, Vlasic, Kabic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/10/23 Torino 0-3 Inter Serie A 03/06/23 Torino 0-1 Inter Serie A 10/09/22 Inter 1-0 Torino Serie A 14/03/22 Torino 1-1 Inter Serie A 22/12/21 Inter 1-0 Torino Serie A

