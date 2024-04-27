Inter vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Newly-crowned Italian champions Inter Milan will continue their Scudetto celebrations when they play host to seventh-placed Torino at the Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on Sunday.
The Nerazzurri clinched the Scudetto in style in midweek, getting the better of city-rivals AC Milan to land their 20th league title. They have exited both the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, leaving only the league to play for the remainder of the season.
Torino, meanwhile, find themselves sitting in seventh place in the standings, six points behind Lazio, who presently hold the final Conference League qualifying spot. The visitors will look to benefit from any hangover on show from Inter following their extensive title celebrations.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Inter vs Torino kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, April 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:30 am BST
|Venue:
|Giuseppe Meazza
The Serie A match between Inter and Torino will be played at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 11:30 am BST on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Inter vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams
The Serie A clash between Inter and Torino will be available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK. Viewers can go to GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the Serie A clash.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Inter team news
There are no fresh injury concerns for Simone Inzaghi's side for this clash. Denzel Dumfries is suspended following his typical altercation with Theo Hernandez in the Milan derby. Juan Cuadrado is expected to return to the squad after missing two games due to muscle fatigue.
Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez
Torino team news
Torino boss Ivan Juric is facing an injury crisis with several players unable to make the trip to Milan. Centre-back pair, Perr Schurrs and Koffi Djidji are expected to recover fully and return to action at the beginning of May. Gvidas Gineitis, Pietro Pellegri and Saba Sazonov are the latest casualties to join the treatment room in April.
Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Tameze, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Linetty, Ilic, Vojvoda; Vlasic; Zapata, Okereke.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello, Passador
|Defenders:
|Boungiorno, Rodriguez, Sazonov, Djidji
|Midfielders:
|Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vojvoda, Masina
|Forwards:
|Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Okereke, Vlasic, Kabic
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21/10/23
|Torino 0-3 Inter
|Serie A
|03/06/23
|Torino 0-1 Inter
|Serie A
|10/09/22
|Inter 1-0 Torino
|Serie A
|14/03/22
|Torino 1-1 Inter
|Serie A
|22/12/21
|Inter 1-0 Torino
|Serie A