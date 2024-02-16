Inter vs Salernitana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Salernitana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Current Serie A leaders Inter and bottom-placed Salernitana are set to go head-to-head at San Siro on Friday.

The Nerrazzuri are at the summit with 60 points and will be looking to go 10 points clear of second-placed Juventus with another win, which would make it eight straight competitive wins after defeating Roma 4-2 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Salernitana look to snap a seven-game winless run in all competitions following last weekend's 3-1 loss to Empoli which resulted in the sacking of Filippo Inzaghi.

Inter vs Salernitana kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Salernitana will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, February 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Inter vs Salernitana online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will not face his brother given Filippo's exit at Salernitana.

Eyeing the upcoming mid-week Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid, one can expect several rotations in the Inter XI as the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Carlos Augusto can start from the onset.

Alexis Sanchez could be offered some minutes, too, but none of Stefano Sensi, Davide Frattesi, Francesco Acerbi and Juan Cuadrado are likely to be in action on Friday.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Martinez, Arnautovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Klaassen, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Salernitana team news

As Fabio Liverani takes over from Filippo Inzaghi, the former Cagliari boss will try not to tinker much with the line-up.

Liverani will be without Domagoj Bradaric on account of the left full-back picking up a milestone yellow card in the Empoli loss. As such, Dylan Bronn is likely to offer cover on the left side of the back-line as Marco Pellegrino would replace the suspended Bradaric.

Triantafyllos Pasalidis, Federico Fazio and Norbert Gyomber are ruled out through injuries.

Salernitana possible XI: Ochoa; Pierozzi, Boatang, Bronn; Zanoli, Maggiore, Basic, Pellegrino; Candreva, Kastanos; Dia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ochoa, Costil, Fiorillo Defenders: Pirola, Pellegrino, Manolas, Bronn, Boateng, Zanoli, Sambia, Pierozzi Midfielders: Legowski, Coulibaly, Maggiore, Basic, Kastanos, Candreva, Martegani, Gomis Forwards: Wiessman, Stewart, Ikwuemesi, Mikael, Simy, Dia, Sfait, Tchaouna, Vignato

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter Milan and Salernitana across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 30, 2023 Salernitana 0-4 Inter Milan Serie A April 7, 2023 Salernitana 1-1 Inter Milan Serie A October 16, 2022 Inter Milan 2-0 Salernitana Serie A March 4, 2022 Inter Milan 5-0 Salernitana Serie A December 17, 2021 Salernitana 0-5 Inter Milan Serie A

