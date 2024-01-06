Inter vs Verona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will be looking to go five points clear at the top of the Serie A standings when they welcome Verona to San Siro on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi's men had signed off 2023 with a 1-1 draw at Genoa to extend their unbeaten league run to 12 games, while Verona managed to stay above the drop zone despite 0-1 home loss against Salernitana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Verona kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am GMT Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:30 am GMT on January 6 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Inter vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco's return means Marko Arnautovic and Carlos Augusto may need to make way in attack and on the left flank, respectively.

Coming off the bench in the Genoa draw, Benjamin Pavard is also available for selection, but new signing Tajon Buchanan will not be eligible until the trip to Monza. So, one of Denzel Dumfries or Matteo Darmian would start on the right side.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Cuadrado, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Verona team news

The January transfer window has seen Isak Hien join Atalanta, while the duo of Martin Hongla and Filippo Terracciano look set to join Granada and AC Milan, respectively.

Apart from that, Verona boss Marco Baroni will hope to ward off interest for his main sources of goals this season in Cyril Ngonge, with Milan Djuric starting upfront.

Ondrej Duda is back from a ban and should fill in for Hongla in midfield.

Verona possible XI: Montipo; Tchatchoua, Dawidowicz, Magnani, Doig; Duda, Folorunsho; Ngonge, Suslov, Lazovic; Djuric

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi Defenders: Coppola, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Amione, Gunter, Cabal, Doig, Faraoni Midfielders: Charlys, Joselito, Serdar, Folorunsho, Hrustic, Lazovic, Duda, Saponara, Suslov, Tchatchoua, Mboula Forwards: Henry, Bonazzoli, Braaf, Djuric, Cruz, Ngonge, Kallon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 3, 2023 Verona 0-6 Inter Serie A January 14, 2023 Inter 1-0 Verona Serie A April 9, 2022 Inter 2-0 Verona Serie A August 27, 2021 Verona 1-3 Inter Serie A April 25, 2021 Inter 1-0 Verona Serie A

