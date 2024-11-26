How to watch today's Inter vs RB Leipzig Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Inter and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter and RB Leipzig are at opposite ends of the Champions League standings table as they set to face off at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday.

While the Nerazzurri are fourth on the league phase table with 10 points after four games, the German outfit are among the bottom-placed sides who are yet to open their account in the European top flight this term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Inter and RB Leipzig will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Inter vs RB Leipzig kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Giuseppe Meazza

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter and RB Leipzig will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, November 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Skipper Lautaro Martinez emerges as a doubt due to illness, so Mehdi Taremi could partner Marcus Thuram upfront.

Elsewhere, Kristjan Asllani is in line to be handed a start ahead of Hakan Calhanoglu, as the latter picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with Turkey. Francesco Acerbi is also doubtful after being forced off in the 5-0 domestic win against Verona at the weekend.

Either Benjamin Pavard or Stefan de Vrij should see themselves in the XI, just in front of Yann Sommer, in case Acerbi is not passed fit.

RB Leipzig team news

Die Roten Bullen have a lengthy injury list, as Eljif Elmas, Yussuf Poulsen, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Xavi Simons and David Raum are all unlikely to be available for selection due to injury.

Christoph Baumgartner will continue to deputise for Simons, in support of the front pair of Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko.

Benjamin Henrichs and Antonio Nusa will join the attack from the wide areas.

