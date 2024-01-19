Inter vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Supercoppa Italiana semi-final

How to watch the Italian Super Cup match between Inter and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia will stage the Italian Super Cup semi-final clash between Inter and Lazio on Friday.

The Nerazzurri have lost just twice in all competitions this season, including the Coppa Italia exit following a round of 16 loss to Bologna. Despite back-to-back league wins over Verona and Monza, the dropped points in the 1-1 draw with Genoa see Inter currently just two points clear atop the Serie A standings.

Meanwhile, having finished second in Group E of the Champions League, Lazio's last defeat was against Inter in Serie A. However, Maurizio Sarri's men have since gotten on a five-game winning run in all competitions, beating Roma to a place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals and last picking up a 1-0 home league win against Lecce.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm GMT Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

The Italian Super Cup match between Inter Milan and Lazio will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7 pm GMT on January 19 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Inter vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream live through Viaplay Xtra.

Fans unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado is set to be sidelined till around March on account of an Achilles tendon injury.

In attack, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has plenty of options but is likely to stick with his preferred front pair of Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, while Marko Arnautovic and Alexis Sanchez continue to push for more gametime.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Lazio team news

The Biancocelesti are dealing with a few concerns, with Taty Castellanos ruled out injured, while Patric and Mattia Zaccagni are among the doubtful.

Sarri's confidence in Ciro Immobile is likely to remain the same, despite the skipper's lack of goals of late.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Fuentes, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vecino, Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Anderson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter Milan and Lazio across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 17, 2023 Lazio 0-2 Inter Milan Serie A April 30, 2023 Inter Milan 3-1 Lazio Serie A August 26, 2022 Lazio 3-1 Inter Milan Serie A January 19, 2022 Inter Milan 2-1 Lazio Serie A October 16, 2021 Lazio 3-1 Inter Milan Serie A

