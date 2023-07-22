Inter players turn their backs on Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea striker pleads to make comeback amid transfer limbo

Inter players have turned their backs on Romelu Lukaku after the Chelsea striker held talks with fierce rivals Juventus over a summer transfer.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter

Striker had wanted return

Held talks with Juventus also

WHAT HAPPENED? Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter's squad has given Lukaku the cold shoulder after he discussed a possible transfer with Juve, while he was also negotiating with Inter. As a result, the San Siro club pulled out of talks, but Lukaku is now attempting to rebuild bridges that have been burned as he looks to seal an exit from Chelsea this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that Inter's squad are now refusing to speak to the striker, who had previously ignored their calls amid his discussions with Juventus. Those who play for and work with the Nerazzurri feel betrayed by Lukaku's actions this summer and now have no plans to bring him back, with the club's Ultras also telling the Belgian that they were left fuming by his behaviour.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lukaku helped Inter reach the Champions League final last season but may now need to look elsewhere for a move this summer. It remains to be seen if Juventus will be willing to finalise a transfer.

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku will aim to engineer himself a move this summer as he looks to finally leave Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will want to get rid of him on a permanent basis.