Inter to open Lukaku transfer talks with Chelsea as decision made on Belgian striker’s future

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old frontman returned to San Siro in the summer of 2022 after spending just one frustrating season at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea invested £98 million ($119m) in bringing Lukaku back onto their books for a second spell, but got just 15 goals through 44 appearances in return.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku has fared little better since heading back to Serie A, with struggles for form and fitness limiting him to only two goals through 11 outings. Inter are, however, eager to retain the services of a proven performer and Gazzetta dello Sport claims that further discussions with Chelsea will take place in March.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Inter are not planning on putting a permanent transfer in place just yet, with another loan deal being sought for 2023-24, and they are looking to half the costs which saw them agree to pay €8 million (£7m/$9m) plus €3m in add-ons for a season-long agreement in the current campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku has previously stated that he has no desire to return to Stamford Bridge once his current loan comes to a close, with the former Everton and Manchester United forward – who helped Inter to Serie A title glory during his previous stint in Italy – eager to rediscover a spark in his current surroundings.