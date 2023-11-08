More injury problems for Man Utd! Jonny Evans forced off early in Champions League clash with Copenhagen

James Hunsley
Johnny Evans injured Man Utd 2023-24Getty Images
Manchester United's injury problems went from bad to worse after Johnny Evans had to be substituted early on in Wednesday's clash at Copenhagen.

  • Evans started against Copenhagen
  • Brought off after 16 minutes
  • Adds to United's injury woes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Northern Ireland international made his fourth start in six games across all competitions in United's midweek Champions League clash, but was hooked after just 16 minutes at the Parken Stadium. Evans went down with a supposed hamstring problem and Erik ten Hag decided against taking unnecessary risks, electing to bring on the experienced Raphael Varane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Varane himself is only just back from a prolonged period on the sidelines, with Evans adding to Ten Hag's injury woes. The Dutchman revealed that fellow centre-back Lisandro Martinez would be about until after Christmas, as would midfield veteran Casemiro. Alongside two of United's most important players from last term, other notable absentees include Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Johnny Evans Man Utd 2023-24Getty ImagesRaphael Varane Man Utd 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR EVANS? The extent of the 35-year-old's injury remains to be seen, as Ten Hag faces the possibility of being without three key defensive players for the foreseeable future.

