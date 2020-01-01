Injury blow for Liverpool as Milner limps out of Everton FA Cup clash

The former England international lasted less than 10 minutes of the third-round match at Anfield

suffered an injury blow when James Milner limped off in the opening stages of their third round clash with with a suspected hamstring injury.

The 34-year-old needed extensive treatment after going down in the opening stages but was unable to continue and was replaced by 19-year-old Yasser Larouci after just nine minutes.

To lose one of the most experienced and versatile players in the squad will be a huge blow to manager Jurgen Klopp, who had rested a host of his first-team squad for the Merseyside derby clash after a hectic Christmas period.

More to follow.