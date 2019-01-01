Injured Laporte undergoes knee surgery in Barcelona

have confirmed that Aymeric Laporte has successfully completed surgery on his injured knee.

With the player having travelled to to see a specialist, City released a statement on Wednesday following the procedure.

"Aymeric Laporte has undergone surgery on his knee after damaging his cartilage and lateral meniscus during Saturday's win over ," it reads.

Article continues below

More teams

"The surgery, carried out by Dr. Ramon Cugat in Barcelona, was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course.

"Everyone at City wishes Aymeric a full and speedy recovery."

More to follow...