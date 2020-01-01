Iniesta: A coaching partnership with Xavi at Barcelona doesn't sound bad at all!

The Al-Sadd boss is expected to return to Catalunya one day - and he could have his former fellow midfield maestro alongside him

Andres Iniesta admits he is open to the possibility of forming a coaching partnership with fellow icon Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi recently turned down the top job at Camp Nou before Quique Setien eventually replaced the sacked Ernesto Valverde earlier this week.

Both Iniesta and Xavi left the Spanish champions in the twilight of their respective careers, the former swapping Catalunya for with Vissel Kobe and the latter taking in three seasons with Al-Sadd before being installed as the Qatari side's head coach.

And, while Xavi is widely expected to land his 'dream' job in the future, Iniesta is also considering taking up a coaching role when he eventually hangs up his boots – and is open to sharing the dugout with his old midfield partner.

“A partnership of Xavi and Iniesta doesn't sound bad at all, but it's not possible at the moment,” the World Cup winner told Radio Marca.

“I haven't said that I would like to train a certain team, but as time passes the idea of becoming a coach is becoming more appealing.

“I would like Xavi to coach Barca at any time, but you have to consider how he feels or what he has planned. I think Xavi will be back at Barca sooner or later, but I don't know when.”

The 35-year-old was also asked whether he could see Gerard Pique and club legend Carles Puyol taking up presidential or sporting director roles at Camp Nou.

“I sincerely believe that someday those players have to be back at the club, although I don't know in what positions,” he said. “It depends on their capabilities, what they stand for and how good a job they can do at the club they have been at all their lives.”

Article continues below

Iniesta is in no hurry to follow in the footsteps of peers who have gone into coaching, however, with the midfielder unsure as to whether he will continue playing football beyond the two remaining years on his current contract.

“I don't know [when I'll retire],” he said. “But right now I feel really good, hungry and excited. I enjoyed this year a lot and I think it'll be a matter of taking it year by year.

“I still have the desire to train, play and have fun. The motivation is still there and that's the most important thing. I'm totally fine the way things are and how things are going.”