'Individuals win games but teams claim titles' - Liverpool looking like iconic Reds of the past, says Rush

A legendary former striker believes the squad pieced together by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield boasts the perfect blend of match-winners and team spirit

have been told “individuals can win you a game but only a team can win the league”, with club legend Ian Rush of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp has found the right blend in his squad.

The Reds certainly have plenty of match-winners at their disposal, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continuing to shine as part of a fearsome attacking trio.

Defensive leaks have also been plugged by Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, while vital experience is added by Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Pulling all of those pieces together has allowed Liverpool to sustain a Premier League title bid, with there just three games left in what could be a memorable 2018-19 campaign.

Rush, who helped the club to five top-flight crowns during his playing days, claims to see similarities between Anfield’s class of 2019 and iconic Reds sides of the past.

Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer has told Sky Sports: "The title race will go down to the wire, there is no doubt about that.

"There are just a few games to go and as long as they keep winning they are one step closer, but I think they are starting to believe now that it can be done.

"People are saying all the fans are getting excited, but why not? Why shouldn't they be excited? If they don't get excited now, they'll never get excited!

"The most important thing is that the players - with the help of the coaching staff and the manager - keep their feet on the ground.

"I think the team is a bit more resistant now and you can see that in the way they've come back from a goal down to win a game quite a few times this season

"They've got a winning formula and there is no need to change anything."

Rush added on the qualities which are carrying Liverpool close to a first title triumph in 29 years: "When I played, I would 100 per cent say the main reason we were so successful was because of our team spirit.

"In the dressing room, we had the banter and the laughing and the joking, but when we went onto the pitch we were serious, and the success we had was down to team spirit.

"Individuals can win you a game but only a team can win the league and I can see a bit of that in Jurgen Klopp and his team now."

Liverpool will be back in action on Friday when they play host to Huddersfield, with seeking to knock them from the top of the table prior to that when they take in a derby date with arch-rivals United.