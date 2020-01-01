Ince slams 'fizzy drink' Martial's performance against Wolves: Can't believe he stayed on!

The former Red Devils midfielder singled out the Frenchman for criticism after Saturday's stalemate

Paul Ince has delivered a withering assessment of Anthony Martial’s performance in Manchester United’s goalless draw against Wolves , comparing his display to a fizzy drink that has gone flat.

Martial played the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s clash at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggled to create many clear-cut chances against a well-drilled defence.

The dour draw means the Red Devils remain sixth and above Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on goal difference, though they have now taken just four points from their last five games.

Ince took aim at Martial at full-time, questioning why the forward was allowed to see out the game.

“I can’t believe Martial stayed on for so long,” Ince told Premier League Productions . “I’ve always called him a fizzy drink. You open a can, it fizzes and then it goes flat. That’s exactly what you saw today. He shouldn’t have stayed on the pitch as long as he did.”

Reflecting on the game as a whole, Ince added: "It wasn’t the greatest performance. When you’re conceding two goals against , at home, you’d expect the atmosphere to be toxic. There you can see the fans clapping Ole off.

“It’s a clean sheet for , the most positive thing I can take from it. (Aaron) Wan-Bissaka was excellent. He tried like he does every game. Once he (Adama Traore) came off all Wolves did was sit back and soaked up the pressure. They look more content with a point than Man Utd do.”

Ince’s former United team-mate Ryan Giggs was more positive in his assessment of the performance.

"Second half was better. United improved a lot,” said the manager. “They were the better team second half.

“It looked like two teams who have faced each other a lot in a short space of time. They cancelled each other out and I think from a Wolves perspective it was a blow for them, Traore coming off. Because they could’ve used his pace and power in the last 20 minutes to counter-attack.

"[United were] better but without creating too many clear-cut chances."