Ikone says his France debut goal is a 'dream come true'

The 21-year-old, called up after injuries to other French attackers, scored after only eight minutes on the pitch to put the gloss on an easy win

attacking midfielder Jonathan Ikone marked his international debut for with a goal in a 4-1 qualifier win over Albania, a moment that he described as a “dream come true”.

The 21-year-old was called up after a spate of injuries for Les Bleus. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were both missing from the squad, leaving the door open for Ikone, who starred in the summer’s European Under-21 Championships.

He replaced two-goal hero Kingsley Coman who had scored either side of an Olivier Giroud strike to give France a seemingly insurmountable lead over their foes.

Ikone struck after just eight minutes on the field to give the World Cup winners a 4-0 lead, although they did allow a consolation to the Albanians through a Sokol Cikalleshi penalty.

“I said that my dream was to bring things to the team,” Ikone told M6 in France after the game.

“Defensively first and why not offensively if everything goes well. A dream that has come true.

“Frankly, I’m really happy, I hope it’s going to continue. The integration [with the squad] went really well, there were players who talked to me, helped me settle in as quickly as possible, and the coach has made me feel at ease.

“It’s never easy because the opposing team has continued to fight.”

The coach who helped Ikone settle, Didier Deschamps, was delighted for the youngster.

Deschamps said that the Lille man was one of several young Frenchmen he hoped to incorporate into the team.

“For Jonathan, his first selection is always remembered,” the coach, who has won the World Cup as both player and manager, told M6. "But he'll remember it a bit more with a goal, that's good. There are young people who are there, whom I gradually incorporate.”

The comfortable victory has put France in pole position in Group H, ahead of , who beat them in June, and on goal difference.

Minnows Andorra, who France beat 4-0 immediately after the Turkey defeat, travel to Stade de France on Tuesday.

In October’s round of qualification matches France face the two teams level with them on points in the table, firstly travelling to Iceland before taking on the Turks, once again in Paris.