‘If they had a designated player, a true striker… they win that game’ - Dax McCarty points to Seattle Sounders as the bright spot of MLS at the Club World Cup

The former MLS midfielder has offered an encouraging assessment of the league's three representatives in the FIFA Club World Cup

Dax McCarty offered a candid assessment of MLS’s mixed start to the Club World Cup. The former league stalwart praised Seattle’s fight in a 2-1 loss to Botafogo, called LAFC’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea a letdown, and saw promise in Inter Miami’s scoreless draw with Al Ahly—though he believes one key addition at striker could’ve made the difference for the Sounders.

“To me, whenever you want to talk about results, we took one point out of three games," McCarty said on The Overlap US when asked if he was impressed by the three MLS teams. "In a vacuum, not great. But if we want to talk about moral victories – and I think for MLS as a whole this is probably a broader point to expectations – I think the expectations were probably like ‘ok, walk in the park for Chelsea against LAFC, but for Miami and Seattle they have to win their first game, they didn’t.’"

He added, “But it’s also the performance, the performance was really impressive from Seattle, especially in the second half, where you don’t have your full complement of players, and you have Botafogo essentially on your heels. Seattle Sounders should have gotten something out of that game; they should have gotten a point. I think if they had a designated player, a true striker, I think they win that game. But unfortunately for Seattle you didn’t get the three points, you’ve got Atletico Madrid and PSG next, and this is all for just pride at this point but they showed a lot of pride against Botafogo."

He also expressed confidence in LAFC's chances to advance despite their defeat, and noted that Inter Miami should be disappointed not to have secured victory against the Egyptian side Al Ahly in their tournament opener.

“LAFC, again, I talked about it, goal difference,” McCarty explained. “I think if they get out of that game 1-0 and maybe can try to be a little more dangerous, they maybe sneak a point. 2-0, it’s about goal difference now because I think they have a real opportunity especially against Tunis and you know, Flamengo looks good. They [LAFC] still have the best chance to advance, I think Inter Miami is going to be disappointed that they didn’t get three points, I think they can be proud of Oscar Ustari."

McCarty admitted based on MLS performances, he was surprised of what he saw from the veteran goalkeeper and that could bode well when the team returns to league action.

“He’s been awful in MLS and he was the best player on the field for Miami….so there are a lot of positives the MLS teams can take out of it," he said. "I would still say the expectation is that Inter Miami can potentially get out of the group, LAFC can potentially get out of the group. And if they marry those performances with better results, I’m buzzing for MLS.”

Former MLS striker Taylor Twellman confessed that he wants the Club World Cup to be a stepping stone for the MLS and its owners, and is excited for the future. The former USMNT star also asserted that if the MLS wants to become a top 10 league in the world, they need to figure out how to compete and be the best of the rest, outside the large European leagues.

“If the MLS owners look at this and it wets their lips, and they evolve – schedule, salary cap and everything – then Dax, the FIFA Club World Cup five, 10,15 years down the road, we’ll talk about it’s impact on MLS and what it’s done," Twellman said. "That’s what I want out of it. Of course, you want MLS teams to perform well and to speak highly of the league.

“You want that from Liga MX as well, because of the Leagues Cup and the partnership, you want North America to thrive. But if MLS wants to be a top 10 league in the world, they’ve got to see this tournament, see the other teams around the world, and it’s not just Real Madrid, Manchester City, and PSG. It’s the other teams around the world and say ‘Hang on a minute, we want to be the best teams of that contingent.' If that happens Dax? We’re cooking with gas, and Major League Soccer will be a top 10 league in the world.”

The Club World Cup represents an unprecedented opportunity for MLS to measure itself against global competition, with three clubs participating in the expanded 32-team tournament.

All three MLS clubs face critical second matches in their Club World Cup campaigns. LAFC will take on Tunisian side Espérance Sportive de Tunis on June 20, Inter Miami faces FC Porto on June 19, while the Seattle Sounders will take on Atletico Madrid on the same day.