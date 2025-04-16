Platinum-selling rock band LINKIN PARK set to headline UEFA Champions League final Kick Off Show at Munich Football Arena

Band celebrate the occasion with song remix and short film that blends their unique sound with the culture of European football

Iconic band LINKIN PARK will headline the UEFA Champions League final Kick Off Show on May 31 at the Munich Football Arena, announcing a performance that will feature both past and present hits.

"With our new album and ongoing tour, we’ve been overwhelmed by the fans’ energy and excitement," the band said. "We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."

To celebrate the collaboration with UEFA for the Kick Off Show, the band recorded an electrifying remix and short film that blends their unique sound with the culture of European football. The track incorporates the recognizable riffs of their platinum hit “Numb” with sounds inspired by UEFA Champions League football - “the strike of leather, the whistle of a free kick, the sounds of the most passionate fans in the world.”

"When we first thought about the track that we made for this event ... it’s really all about the football," LINKIN PARK singer and producer Mike Shinoda said. "We had a bunch of references of past musicians, producers and artists who have made things which are special for a sport, so we wanted to take that inspiration and put our spin on it and do something made from the sounds of football.

“So, the track that we made is essentially the sounds of football, done in a LINKIN PARK way. All the things that it’s built on are sounds of the foot hitting the ball, the sound of the ball hitting the net, the sounds of the fans stomping in the seats. These were the things that when we’ve been to football matches, struck us as being the powerful musical elements when being there."

LINKIN PARK recently made a triumphant return to the spotlight with the release of From Zero, their first new music in seven years. The album hit the top of the charts across the globe and features hits such as “Heavy Is The Crown” and “The Emptiness Machine,” which was the biggest rock song of 2024, with more than 250 million streams.

According to Billboard, LINKIN PARK was the only rock band to cross 2 billion streams in 2024. The momentum continues this year with their new single “Up From The Bottom,” taken from their upcoming From Zero (Deluxe Edition) release, which will be available on May 16.

Meanwhile, the band continues their From Zero World Tour, picking up next in Austin, Texas on April 26, winding across sold-out stadiums in Europe for the summer, and culminating in South America this fall.

The Champions League final will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on May 31. Pre-game, fans can watch the Kick Off Show via local broadcasters and through the official UEFA YouTube channel.

“We are proud to announce that one of the most influential rock bands of the 21st century will be headlining this year’s UEFA Champions League final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi,” said Eric Melis, VP of Global Brand Marketing, Pepsi at PepsiCo. “This marks our ninth year bringing together millions of viewers from around the world, with LINKIN PARK sure to put on a show like no other, live from the Munich Football Arena in Germany.

“We’re delighted to be working with a group of artists who live by our ‘Thirsty For More’ philosophy, reflecting the same spirit of innovation and boldness that Pepsi embodies - and we can’t wait to see how fans react to this unmissable show.”

LINKIN PARK

The band's connection to soccer extends to America, as well. Bassist Dave Farrell is massive LAFC fan, and hailed the impact that Argentine icon Lionel Messi has had on MLS and the game in the U.S.

“Growing up, playing soccer in the USA was always a thing that people did as kids, and I think soccer has always been a bigger sport than people give it credit for internationally," he said. "We just never had a professional league until the MLS was formed. From that point on, the game has grown more and more and with Messi now coming, it’s offered a different focus and lens globally on what’s going on here.

"There is so much room and upside for U.S. soccer to grow and I think having a generational talent playing here makes that so much more readily available and visible. Now, with the World Cup coming to the USA, Canada and Mexico, it’s another opportunity for us to keep putting positive steps forward. We can get our U.S. national team solid and we’re hoping for a good 2026."