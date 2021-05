Ibrahimovic ruled out of Euro 2020 with injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not take part in the upcoming European Championships due to injury, Sweden's national team has confirmed.

The AC Milan striker pulled up with a knee injury in the second half of the Rossoneri's recent 3-0 thumping of Juventus.

Head coach Stefano Pioli has originally hoped the injury was merely a slight sprain, but it now appears the 39-year-old will need a substantial amount of time to recover.

