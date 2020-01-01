Ibrahimovic dismisses serious injury concerns and wants Sweden return

The in-form striker has strongly suggested he wants to play at Euro 2020 and says his hamstring injury is not serious

Zlatan Ibrahimovic only expects to be out for "one or two weeks" with his recently sustained injury and the striker has given another strong indication he wants to make a comeback.

The in-form Ibrahimovic limped off with a hamstring issue after scoring twice as the Rossoneri beat Napoli 3-1 in the encounter on Sunday.

There were concerns the 39-year-old could be sidelined for a month, but he allayed those fears after being named Swedish Player of the Year for a 12th time.

Ibrahimovic said in an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet: "It's nothing serious. Only one or two weeks [out]."

The veteran recently hinted he is ready to end his international retirement by posting an image of himself in a Sweden jersey on social media, captioned: "Long time no see."

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson responded by saying the former and man must prove he wants to play for his country again before he considers recalling him.

Ibrahimovic again suggested he is keen for a return to the international stage ahead of the delayed next year, having last represented his country at Euro 2016.

"Yes, I miss the national team. It is no secret," he said.

"I want to be in Friends Arena, I want it to be the Yellow Wall or what we now call it. You come out, you have the yellow shirt and you see that it is full... Do I miss it? Of course.

"The one who does not miss it - he has already ended his career. And I have not finished my career."

Ibrahimovic says he is not even considering when he might retire, having scored 20 goals in 24 Serie A matches since returning to the club in January.

"I'll keep going as long as I can make a difference, otherwise it's not fun,” he added. “I have to feel alive. In any case, I will continue as long as possible. As Mino [Raiola, his agent] says: 'squeeze the orange as long as you can.'"

Milan return to Serie A action on Sunday when they host at San Siro.