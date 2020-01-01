'I wish Son was at Man Utd!' - Ex-Red Devils defender Brown reveals 'love' for Tottenham star

The 1999 treble winner has expressed his admiration towards the South Korean forward, who ran riot at Old Trafford earlier this season

Wes Brown has admitted that he wishes Son Heung-min was at , having been impressed with his recent performances in a shirt.

Son has enjoyed a superb start to the 2020-21 campaign with Tottenham, who have risen to the top of the Premier League standings after winning seven, drawing three and losing just one of their opening 11 fixtures.

Jose Mourinho's side laid down an early marker in the title race when they thrashed United 6-1 at Old Trafford on October 4, in a game which saw the hosts collapse after taking a second-minute lead via a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Son and Harry Kane each bagged a brace while Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also got in on the act, with the Red Devils forced to play more than 60 minutes with 10 men after seeing Anthony Martial sent off for violent conduct.

United have bounced back from that defeat by winning five of their next seven top-flight games, and will be looking to maintain their recent form in Saturday's derby clash against Manchester City.

Brown is hopeful Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will have learned from their mistakes against Tottenham when they negotiate another heavyweight fixture this weekend, and he has also revealed his admiration towards Son - a man he would love to see playing for his club.

“The international break after the Tottenham defeat probably came at the right time. I really like Tottenham, and I love Son Heung-min. I love him. I wish he was at Manchester United," the ex-Red Devils defender told Ladbrokes.

“That game is a perfect example of the kind of thing you can't afford to let happen. It gives you a big wake-up call. If you don't turn up you will get beat, and on that occasion, it was by a heavy scoreline.”

Brown went on to offer his opinion on United's poor home record in the Premier League this term, insisting simple mistakes at the back have ended up undermining their efforts in the final third of the pitch.

“With Bruno Fernandes and the strike force that they [United] have, they can punish any team, as they've proven," he added. “Their home record isn't brilliant at all, though. Away from home, I think they're right up there, it's just about sorting out that home form, and it's something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is obviously trying to do.

“He's bringing in the right players who are all benefiting the team. I don't think it's the finished article yet, but a lot of the time the mistakes they've made have just been down to simple things; positioning, awareness, lack of concentration.

“That brings about frustration, but in general when they play well you're very confident on them winning the game, whoever they're playing against."