'I was too hasty' - Bonucci backtracks on Kean rasict abuse remarks

The centre-back is now defending himself after, he claims, his remarks following Tuesday's match against Cagliari were said in haste and misunderstood

Leonardo Bonucci​ has taken steps to clarify his remarks on the racist abuse reportedly suffered by Moise Kean during ' match against .

Kean continued his hot run of form with another goal as Juve cruised to a 2-0 win despite playing without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

While many, including manager Massimiliano Allegri​, came to defence of the youngster, Bonucci's comments on the matter seemed to throw plenty of the blame at his team-mate for taunting the supporters.

“There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered," he said to Sky Sports Italia following the match. "I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have done that and the Curva should not have reacted that way.

“We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone.”

Those comments brought out a strong set of reactions from player around the world, with Yaya Toure​ calling the comments "the worst scenario you can have in football – your team-mate attacking and saying things like that", while Raheem Sterling claimed "all you can do is laugh" in his response to Bonucci's comments.

The defender has not come out to clarify his remarks, saying he wants to "firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination" while claiming that his words have not been fully understood.

"After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings. Yesterday I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts.

"Hours and years wouldn't be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination.

"The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood."

Juventus are back in action on Saturday as they face a clash with .