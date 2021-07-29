The experienced defender, who dropped into the free agency pool last month, is ready to commit to a new contract with the Bianconeri

Giorgio Chiellini is set to re-sign for Juventus, with the Italy star having confirmed his imminent return to Turin while outlining his desire to "lift some more trophies".

Chiellini has spent the last 17 years of his career at Juve, having initially joined the club from Livorno in 2004, but reached the end of his latest contract on June 30.

Although the 36-year-old is now technically a free agent, it has been reported that the Bianconeri are eager to sign the experienced defender up for another season, and he has now revealed that he is scheduled to report back to the club next week and sort out his future once and for all.

What's been said?

Chiellini has been on holiday since helping Italy win the second European Championship crown in their history, but is now extra motivated to return to Juve and help them try to wrestle the Serie A title back from 2020-21 champions Inter.

“I want to lift some more trophies, because it just makes you hungrier to do it again - and wearing the Juventus jersey without the Scudetto symbol on the chest represents an extra motivation," the centre-back said at a ceremony in Livorno.

“I need a few more days to rest and recover from the chaos of the last month, but on Monday I’ll be in Turin and happy to get started again."

Pressed on whether Italy's success at Euro 2020 has sunk in yet, Chiellini added: “I don’t think you can even dream of lifting a trophy as the captain of your national team.

"You are happy enough just to play football in your city, but here we went beyond even the greatest dream."

Chiellini's illustrious Juve career

Chiellini has racked up 535 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri to date, recording 36 goals and 24 assists along the way.

The Italy international has amassed 20 trophies during his time in Turin, including nine successive Serie A titles, and also has a Champions League runners' up medal on his CV.

Juve supporters will surely hope that Chiellini's contract is sorted in plenty of time ahead of the new season as the club prepares to start a new era under returning head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who replaced Andrea Pirlo at the helm earlier this summer.

