I don’t regret leaving PSG for Celtic – Edouard

The striker says that if he is to achieve his goals in his career, he needs to play, and in Scotland he has been given that chance

Under-21 international Odsonne Edouard says that he is delighted that he took the chance to join from two summers ago.

Initially, the forward arrived in Glasgow’s East End on loan from the Parc des Princes side, but he was snapped up by erstwhile coach Brendan Rodgers for a reported fee of around £8 million ($10.5m) in 2018.

Since then, the 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength, scoring 14 league goals in 28 outings this season.

Even with PSG struggling for attacking depth this season, Edouard does not feel remorse about turning his back on the club at which he grew through the academy system.

“I made the decision to leave because, inevitably, not everyone can succeed there. I made my decision and I don’t regret it,” he told L’Equipe. “It was a risk in leaving, but it would have been a risk staying, too.

“I don’t set limits for myself. I want to be one of the game’s best strikers, and all the greatest have grown up playing.”

Indeed, Edouard is grateful for the game time that he has been afforded at Parkhead, where he has now made 75 top-team appearances in his two seasons.

He feels that over the course of the last year, particularly, he has improved as a player.

“I’ve always had confidence in myself but I feel that I’ve evolved in all aspects of the game, tactically, physically,” he said. “I’m more mature. The more I play, the more I grow up, and I know that I can do more.”

Edouard was particularly taken by the atmosphere around the most recent Glasgow derby, which Celtic claimed 2-1

“It was an incredible atmosphere, the best I’ve ever known in a stadium,” he said. “There’s a big rivalry and it’s a vital match for the fans. Me, I try to take it in the same way as the others, with the same energy.”

He marked it with a fine opening goal, which saw him surge from just inside the half to score for the first time against the Gers, setting Celtic up for an eighth-successive league title.