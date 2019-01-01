I don't believe a word Pogba says, he plays for himself - Keane

The World Cup winning midfielder's commitment to the cause at Old Trafford has been called into question following a poor run of results

Roy Keane has given a less than flattering opinion on Paul Pogba, with the former man stating that he feels the midfielder no longer wants to represent the Old Trafford side and that his performances make that clear.

Many felt Pogba had been let loose by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his appointment, with fans and pundits of the consensus that Jose Mourinho's tactics had stifled the Frenchman's creativity and ability to drive United up the pitch.

That upturn in form for Pogba has ground to a halt in recent weeks, however, with an embarrassing 4-0 thumping at the hands of at the weekend simply the headline result in a string or dire performances.

It is during those times that clubs will call on their big names to steady the ship, with Pogba recently telling Sky Sports that he will give everything for his club and his team-mates as they look to get back on course.

Keane, however, is far from sure of Pogba's sincerity.

“I wouldn't believe a word he says,” the former Red Devils skipper said ahead of the match. “There's no meaning behind it. I don't even think he believed what he was saying there.

“He talks about being a good team-mate - if you're going to be a good team-mate then you need to run back when you're defending.

“He said it got a bit heated after the game against – I heard they were actually throwing their hair gel at each other!

“The guy's a talented boy but we're saying the same things over and over again. The number of times I've seen him in games where he's not sprinting back or running back...

“He's talking about body language – he was throwing his arms up in the air. He's a big problem.”

Keane was then asked if he feels that Pogba is a bad influence at the club as they struggle for results during a difficult time, and the Irishman was scathing in his assessment.

“You need good examples at your football club, you need senior players and this is a mature player. He's been in major competitions and won big trophies, but I don't think he leads by example.

“Obviously I don't know what he's like on the training ground or when they're travelling, but he mentioned body language and pride. I don't see it in his performances and my eyes don't lie to me.

“The really top players make their teams and their team-mates better and he doesn't do that. He plays for himself.”