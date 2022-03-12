Hyundai becomes latest Chelsea sponsor to suspend deal following Abramovich sanctions

Hyundai has become the latest Chelsea sponsor to suspend its ties with the club since the United Kingdom government announced sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich.

The Blues are under strict operating restrictions after Abramovich's assets in the country were frozen on Thursday.

And the car manufacturer has now followed shirt sponsor Three in halting its partnership with the club.

What was said?

“Hyundai has become one of the strongest partners in football over the years and the company supports the sport to be a force for good," the company explained in a statement on Saturday.

“Through our partnership with Chelsea FC, we are proud supporters of the players, the fans and grassroots football.

“However, in the current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our marketing and communication activities with the cclub until further notice.”

The bigger picture

Hyundai's decision comes in the wake of telecommunication giant Three's announcement that it would suspend its sponsorship of Chelsea jerseys.

“We have requested Chelsea football club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice," a statement from the company read.

“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

Article continues below

Under new government measures the Blues are also barred from selling tickets and opening their club shop, while all transfer activity has been halted.

Abramovich is currently looking to sell his stake in Chelsea, while he was dealt a further blow on Saturday when the Premier League disqualified the Russian businessman from acting as a club director, although the Blues will be allowed to continue playing under license until May 31.

Further reading