Hull City vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship game

Hull City are further off than West Brom from the Championship play-off places when the two sides meet at the MKM Stadium on Friday.
The hosts have been struggling to find a win in their last four league games, the last being a 1-0 victory at Bristol, and they are 11 points away from the relegation zone.
Whereas, the Baggies trail the top-six by six points and would want to use their game in hand compared to nearly all the teams above them to close that gap further.
West Brom won their last two league encounters, including USA international Daryl Dike scoring two in as many minutes in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last weekend.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream live online.
Hull City vs West Brom date & kick-off time
Game:
Hull City vs West Brom
Date:
March 3, 2023
Kick-off:
8pm GMT
Venue:
MKM Stadium, Hull
How to watch Hull City vs West Brom on TV & live stream online
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.
Hull City team news & squad
Hull City boss Liam Rosenior may think of starting one of Ryan Longman and Benjamin Tetteh going forward, with Dimitrios Pelkas also expected to be available for selection after returning from a groin strain.
However, Xavier Simons will be one of the many to continue in the XI, with the midfielder reportedly close to completing a permanent transfer from his loan move from Chelsea.
Hull City possible XI: Darlow; Christie, Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves; Docherty, Simons; Tufan, Slater, Longman; Estupinan
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Darlow, Ingram, Baxter, Lo-Tutala
Defenders
Greaves, Figueiredo, A. Jones, McLoughlin, Elder, Christie, Coyle
Midfielders
Woods, Slater, Simons, Tufan, Seri, Docherty, C. Jones, Traore, Ebiowei, Longman, Covil
Forwards
Estupinan, Connolly, Sayyadmanesh, Tetteh, Pelkas
West Brom team news & squad
Semi Ajayi will likely replace Erik Pieters, who picked up a knock to his knee in the win over Middlesbrough.
The other change, if any, could be Marc Albrighton possibly considered to start ahead of Grady Diangana.
West Brom possible XI: Griffiths; Furlong, O'Shea, Ajayi, Townsend; Yokuslu, Molumby; Wallace, Swift, Albrighton; Dike
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Palmer, Button, Griffiths
Defenders
O'Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Bryan, Townsend, Furlong, Gardner-Hickman
Midfielders
Yokuslu, Chalobah, Livermore, Swift, Molumby, Albrighton, Reach, Rogic, Wallace, Phillips
Forwards
Dike, Grant, Thomas-Asante, Diangana