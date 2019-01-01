Live Scores
Liverpool

Huge blow for Liverpool as Alexander-Arnold ruled out for up to four weeks

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Liverpool's defensive problems have sufferd a further blow with Trent Alexander-Arnold due to miss up to four weeks with a knee injury, Goal understands.

The right-back was injured in the warm-up prior to the 1-0 win over Brighton although was able to play through the pain and complete the full 90 minutes.

He now faces around three to four weeks on the sidelines, however, and is likely to miss games against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham and Bournemouth.

Editors' Picks

The Reds will undoubtedly be hoping he'll be available in time for their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich, with the first leg scheduled for February 19.

Article continues below

Jurgen Klopp had already been hit hard by various injuries to his defence, with the likes of Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip having all been sidelined in the 2018-19 campaign.

Matip is, however, due to return in time for the meeting with Palace on Saturday, while Lovren, and midfielder Adam Lallana, are due back in training later this week.

More to follow...

Next article:
Fantasy Football: Jesus leads the line for our Goal Premier League Team of the Week
Next article:
Forrest's link to Liverpool in £8m deal branded 'laughable' by Celtic legend
Next article:
'What about that son?!' - Sir Alex impressed by Giuseppe Rossi as he trains with Man Utd
Next article:
Why Barcelona should be scared of Rabiot’s mother
Next article:
'Absolute nonsense!' - Carragher rubbishes Ince's Solskjaer claim
Close